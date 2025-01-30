Mentorapm Signs 10-Year Contract To Provide Asset Management Software For CNMI Water Utility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodolfo Rodriguez, CUC Water and Wastewater Division Manager (left) and Paul Manglona, Water Division Chlorine Trades Foreperson, with Jennifer Zach, CMO, MentorAPM at the AWWA Water Infrastucture Conference, September 10, 2024.

CNMI's Commonwealth Utilities Corporation invests in enterprise asset management to improve resiliency and fiscal sustainability

- Tacoma Zach, co-founder and CEO of MentorAPMPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MentorAPMTM , a leading innovator of end-to-end enterprise asset management software, has signed a 10-year contract to provide a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and asset management software for the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation (CUC) in the U.S. territory of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).MentorAPM was the successful bidder to an RFP seeking asset management software that would support CUC's mission of delivering water treatment services to the three main islands of the CNMI – Saipan, Tinian and Rota – and wastewater treatment services to Saipan.In April 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9 began providing technical assistance to the CUC in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) for developing a fiscal sustainability plan (FSP) as well as further developing and implementing an asset management program, supported by PG Environmental. The MentorAPM platform will help CUC better manage its water and wastewater assets on a day-to-day basis and support fiscal sustainability.CUC prioritized finding a CMMS that would be simple and easy to use; that would deliver efficiencies in data capture; and deliver an intuitive setup that would help CUC transition from a historically paper‐based utility, with a lot of information residing in institutional knowledge, to a more automated environment that would improve CUC's ability to protect its assets and get more life out of them.Having provided asset management software to remote communities in Australia, MentorAPM is well-versed in the challenges faced in the Asia-Pacific region.“Utilities like CUC and our clients in Far North Queensland often struggle to find skilled workers. Remote tropical communities also have a special vulnerability to extreme weather events,” said Tacoma Zach, co-founder and CEO of MentorAPM.“In delivering asset management technology to Saipan, Tinian and Rota, our goals are to enhance disaster preparedness, strengthen utility asset management, and to shore up their skilled bench strength so that CUC can get the most from the assets they have and improve both reliability and resilience.”PG Environmental under the EPA will work with CUC and MentorAPM on implementation of the software program, which is scheduled for completion in calendar year 2025.###About MentorAPMMentorAPM delivers end-to-end asset lifecycle management from daily work orders through capital plans. Powered by more than 50 years of experience with asset-intensive industries and utilities MentorAPM helps end users connect plant and network assets, workforce and data in a single solution. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective asset management by equipping organizations with vital tools to identify, prioritize, and fortify critical infrastructure while simplifying and streamlining the decision-making process. The cloud-based suite includes a central CMMS integrated with powerful Asset Performance Management and risk-based decision support – all built on a foundation of asset management best practices that inform the right asset strategies.

