IIT Kanpur Launches KALA GRAM Design Development Centre to Revitalize Traditional Crafts

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30th January 2025: IIT Kanpur has launched KALA GRAM, a Design Development Centre at the Ranjit Singh Rozi Shiksha Kendra (RSK), aimed at preserving and revitalizing traditional crafts through innovation. The Centre will serve as a hub for artisans to explore new materials, techniques, and market trends, fostering collaboration with young designers from top institutions to co-create products.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The launch of KALA GRAM at Ranjit Singh Rozi Shiksha Kendra marks a significant step in empowering traditional artisans. By bringing together IIT Kanpur’s faculty and external experts, we aim to elevate the craftsmanship of rural artisans and create a lasting impact on the value of their products."

The ceremony also saw the presence of other dignitaries, including Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni; Prof. Satyaki Roy, Head, Department of Design; Prof. Sudhanshu S Singh, Co-PI’s of the Design Project; Prof. Amarendra K. Singh, PIC Technopark@IITK; and Prof. Kallol Mandal, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, among others.

Prof. Sandeep Sangal, Principal Investigator of the RSK project, highlighted the dual objectives of RSK: providing free, high-quality education to children and offering employable skills to rural youth. "In the last three years, we have trained over 1,000 rural youth, and we aim to empower them to set up their own production units and becoming job creators," he said.

The Centre will initially focus on the pottery of Bithoor, handmade paper from Kalpi, and home furnishings from Kanpur. Rita Singh, Project Executive Officer of RSK, stated, "Our goal is to rejuvenate these crafts by introducing new design developments, addressing the challenges that artisans face, and bringing fresh appeal to their products."

Dr. Monika Thakur, coordinator of KALA GRAM, mentioned that the Centre would provide a space for artisans to experiment with new tools and techniques, discover market trends, and learn packaging strategies. She added that collaborations with design institutions and studios will facilitate these exchanges.

This initiative, supported by CSR funds from Philip Morris International inc. (PMI)’s India affiliate IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), has already had a positive impact on women’s empowerment. Madam Anushree Lakshminarayanan, Director of External Affairs at IPM India, commended the project’s efforts in empowering local artisans.

IIT Kanpur remains committed to fostering innovation while preserving India’s rich cultural heritage. Through initiatives like KALA GRAM, the institute is not only supporting the livelihoods of rural artisans but also bridging the gap between traditional craft and contemporary design. This project reflects IIT Kanpur’s mission to contribute to sustainable development and empowerment through education and skill-building.

