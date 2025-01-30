LG Summons J & K Assembly From March 3

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly from March 03 for the first budget to be presented by the National Conference-led government.

According to a notice from the Legislative Assembly secretariat, the LG has summoned the Assembly from March 03.

“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 3rd day of March, 2025 at 10:00 AM,” reads the order issued by the LG.

The session will start with the LG's address to the MLAs on the same day at 10:00 AM.

“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, under the provisions of Section 21(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, call upon the Members of the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir to assemble in the Legislative Assembly Complex at Jammu on Monday, the 3rd day of March, 2025 at 10:00 AM to hear my address,” reads another order from the LG.

The cabinet led by Omar Abdullah last week recommended the LG to summon the assembly in the first week of March, something which was objected to by Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, citing the holy month of Ramadhan.

According to the Legislative Assembly secretariat, each MLA cannot submit more than ten starred and ten un-starred questions by or before February 10, 2025. The MLAs also cannot submit more than three bills by or before February 10, 2025. They can submit a maximum of four resolutions by or before February 16, 2025.