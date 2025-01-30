'Rainfall Deficit Fuels Ganderbal Spring Contamination'

Environmental activists and experts have identified various causes of contamination, urging immediate action to restore these essential water sources.

Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Samiullah Beigh, highlighted insufficient rainfall as a contributing factor to the current situation. He noted,“The lack of rain has hindered the natural flushing of springs, which has allowed bacteria to thrive.”

Beigh expressed hope that upcoming rainfall will help cleanse the springs and make the water safe again.

Bilal Bhat, a prominent social and environmental activist, attributed the contamination primarily to the rampant dumping of waste into water bodies.“People are carelessly discarding waste, including harmful items like diapers, into springs and other water sources. This has led to severe pollution,” Bhat said.

He further highlighted the stagnation of water as a critical issue.“The natural flow of many springs has been disrupted due to encroachments and lack of maintenance. When water remains stagnant, it becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. These springs need regular cleaning and restoration to ensure safe water flow.”

Bhat also criticized the neglect of natural resources by both authorities and the community.“Our natural water resources are shrinking due to human negligence. If we don't act now, the situation will worsen,” he warned.

Bilal Wani, a resident from Ganderbal, questioned the Jal Shakti Department's past efforts.“The department's order is informative and appreciated, but I have a question: what steps did they take earlier to protect these springs? For years, people have been using spring water in rural areas. Authorities and the public are equally responsible for contaminating the springs,” Wani said.

A resident from Dobipora emphasized the importance of these springs.“They provide water throughout the year, even during harsh winters. The government must address the root causes of contamination and ensure they are functional again,” the resident said.

The Jal Shakti Department has advised residents to use tap water for drinking until further notice.“We conducted the sampling for public safety, even though these springs don't come under our direct jurisdiction,” Beigh added.

As Ganderbal grapples with this environmental challenge, experts and locals agree that restoring the springs requires collective efforts from both authorities and the public. Ensuring the preservation of these vital resources is essential for the health and well-being of current and future generations.

