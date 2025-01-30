New AI Meme Coin, Dawgz AI, Crosses $1 Million In Its Third Presale Round

(MENAFN- Chainwire) London, United Kingdom, January 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Dawgz AI is an emerging blockchain project that merges AI-driven trading algorithms with meme coin culture. The project recently reported surpassing $1 million in its third presale round, highlighting continued engagement in its early-stage development.

This progress reflects growing interest in Dawgz AI's approach to combining blockchain with internet culture. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Dawgz AI positions itself in a competitive market by prioritizing utility, security, and long-term value.

The team hopes to attract crypto participants who are interested in developments that extend beyond conventional market trends.

Dawgz AI (DAGZ): Redefining Meme Coins Through AI Innovation

Over the years, meme coins have often been dismissed as fleeting internet jokes. However, Dawgz AI positions itself as a hybrid ecosystem where artificial intelligence meets decentralized finance.

At its core, the project incorporates proprietary Blackbox AI technology, designed to automate trading functions with the goal of optimizing returns for token holders without requiring active market participation.

This passive reward mechanism aims to democratize access to algorithmic trading strategies, traditionally reserved for institutional investors, while minimizing risk through diversified AI-driven portfolios.

The team behind Dawgz AI highlights transparency in its operations. By auditing its smart contract through SolidProof , a blockchain security firm, the project addresses common concerns about vulnerabilities in decentralized platforms. Such are intended to enhance trust and support the project's long-term development.







Tokenomics and Strategic Growth Framework

Dawgz AI's tokenomics model is designed to balance rewards with scalability. With a total supply of 8,888,888,888 DAGZ tokens, its allocation strategy is structured to encourage long-term participation.

30% for presale investors, offering early adopters discounted entry.

20% allocated to staking rewards, enabling passive income opportunities.

24% reserved for marketing aimed at expanding global visibility.

15% for community rewards to incentivize active participation.

10% for exchange listings, adding liquidity post-presale launch

1% allocated for foundation, funding future projects.

The token price is currently $0.00231 and is set to increase by the team to $0.00259 in the next stage. This tiered pricing structure is designed to reflect the project's phased development approach.

Dawgz AI has raised over $1 million in its ongoing presale. The project also includes a staking mechanism, providing participants with a chance to earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 700% during the presale phase.

Meanwhile, the project's roadmap suggests sustained utility, including AI bot enhancements and NFT launches. The team's long-term vision includes cross-chain interoperability, strategic partnerships, and continuous AI upgrades. Such developments could position Dawgz AI as a benchmark for utility-focused meme coins, appealing to retail and institutional investors.

Dawgz AI's Market Traction and Community Engagement

Dawgz AI's has gained attention across crypto forums, social media platforms, and industry news outlets. Discussions on Reddit and Twitter have noted interest in its AI integration. Additionally, coverage by prominent crypto publications like CoinTelegraph and CryptoSlatehas contributed to its exposure.

The project's Google News mentions, and influencer partnerships signal strategic efforts to penetrate mainstream consciousness. Notably, community-building remains central to Dawgz AI's ethos. Interactive campaigns, such as NFT collectibles and cross-chain expansions (planned for Solana and BNB Chain post-launch), aim to foster loyalty among holders.

These initiatives diversify utility and position DAGZ as a multi-chain asset, thus broadening its accessibility.

Security and Transparency

Security remains a priority for Dawgz AI, given the challenges in the broader crypto industry. The project's smart contracts have undergone an audit by SolidProof, aimed at verifying their integrity and addressing potential vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the team has implemented liquidity pool locks and ensures fund allocations are transparently accessible via blockchain explorers, aiming to enhance security and accountability.

Participating in The Dawgz AI Presale

The Dawgz AI presale process is designed to be accessible to participants.

Interested users can visit the official presale website , ensuring they use verified links to avoid phishing risks.

A compatible wallet, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, is required, with support for Ethereum, Solana, or BNB Chain.

DAGZ tokens can be acquired using ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, or USDC. Once the transaction is confirmed, purchased tokens will be distributed post-presale, with staking options available immediately.

A New Contender in The Meme Coin Arena

The Dawgz AI team sees the presale progress as reflecting ongoing interest in projects that incorporate both utility and meme culture elements within the cryptocurrency space

With AI-driven automation, security measures, and community-focused initiatives, the project seeks to differentiate itself within the space. Surpassing $1 million in fundraising represents an early stage of growth as Dawgz AI continues its development into 2025.

About Dawgz AI

Dawgz AI is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project that combines AI algorithms with meme coin virality. Its mission is to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and advanced technology.

Aims to redefine expectations for meme-driven tokens by focusing on security, community, and innovation.

