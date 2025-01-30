Canon appoints new President & CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- bursonglobal) London, UK, 30th January 2025 – Canon EMEA, a global provider of imaging, print technologies and services, today announces Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida as President & CEO for Canon Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), succeeding Yuichi Ishizuka who is retiring after seven years in the role and a successful 44-year career with Canon.



Sam Yoshida was previously based in the USA where he held the position of Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Marketing Strategy Unit, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Canon Solutions America, Inc. and Canon Financial Services, Inc. He will assume his new responsibilities as President & CEO of Canon EMEA from 1st March 2025.



He takes over a regional sales organisation which has operations in 120 countries, employs approximately 12,300 people and contributes about a quarter of Canon’s global revenues annually.



Yoshida is tasked with bolstering and growing existing core businesses while capitalising on the brand’s reputation for imaging and printing technology and solutions expertise to expand into new areas such as B2B Imaging, Industrial and Commercial Printing and Information Management Solutions. He brings a wealth of expertise including manufacturing, innovation and recycling having been part of the original team that established Canon Virginia, Inc., Canon’s major manufacturing site in the Americas.



“Canon is the market leader in imaging and print technologies with millions of customers throughout EMEA; this diverse and exciting region is full of opportunity and I am honoured to be leading the business through the next phase of innovation and growth." says Yoshida.



Yuichi Ishizuka, President & CEO of Canon EMEA, held senior positions globally over his 44-year career, including in Japan, USA, and Canada. During his successful career a notable highlight was his pioneering launch of the world-renowned Cinema EOS range in the US, which has revolutionised film shooting and created mainstay video products.







