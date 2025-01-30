'CCFA Contributes To Boosting France-Qatar Strategic Partnership'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The French-Arab Chamber of Commerce (CCFA) is one of the foremost institutions that advances trade relations between France and Arab nations.

It plays a crucial role in reinvigorating economic exchanges and fostering partnerships between public and private sectors.

CCFA discharges key functions such as legitimising export documents directed to the Arab countries and offering information about opportunities and developments in markets, in addition to lending professional counseling to help firms in export operations and global expansion.

In addition, CCFA aims to streamline trade procedures and provide practical solutions for enterprises that intend to tap into Arab and French markets.

It organised the 5th France-Arab Countries Economic Summit in December 2024, which drew broader participation from representatives of the public and private sectors with the objective of deliberating on joint economic opportunities and identifying challenges.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), President of CCFA, Vincent Reina, said the CCFA's top priority is to ensure that French and Arab firms are perfectly in a position to forge understanding and work together in the run-up to achieve that objective, adding that French firms should be fully aware of the mammoth potential the Arab nations enjoy in all economic fields and engage with them in visions of partnership, integration and equality.

The emergence of CCFA as part of the 5th France-Arab Countries Economic Summit held in Paris in December 2024, was not merely a coincidence as it arranged the GCC states' roundtable to discuss ambitions of space, energy and AI, but also deliberate on scrubbing the carbon from industry and service economy, Reina said.

Reina highlighted that the aforementioned summit witnessed an extraordinary participation which drew approximately 400 participants, including numerous Arab delegations, stressing that in order to navigate this turbulent world amid a plethora of environmental, technological, humanitarian and economic challenges that CCFA should surmount, it is incumbent upon nations to go beyond this historic relationship with Arab nations to be far more intact and stable through crafting a clear-eyed strategy given the increasing competition and high stakes.

He also highlighted that regional and international uncertainty has always been present which could either accelerate some directions or decelerate them, and the strength of partnerships are always capable of perfectly predicting these directions, foremost of which is the capability for adaptation whatever the price might be.