Karate Babu Will Explore Another Side Of An MLA, Says Director Ganesh K Babu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Director Ganesh K Babu, whose with Ravi Mohan has been titled 'Karate Babu', says the film will a realistic thriller that will showcase the other side of an MLA.

Interestingly, Daudee Jiwal, the daughter of Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, plays the female lead in the film.

Screen Scene Entertainment Private Limited, which has produced successful films and the web series 'Mathagam', has teamed up with Ravi Mohan for the third time after Agilan and Brother'.

Speaking about the film, director Ganesh K Babu said, "Although there have been many films about politicians, their personal lives, relationships and feelings have not been discussed much on screen. This film explores another side of an MLA. It is shaping up to be an emotional and realistic political thriller."

On working with Ravi Mohan, he said, "We are making the film very comfortably without any pressure. The reason for this is Mohan Ravi's full cooperation and dedication. I feel very happy to direct this movie."

The first phase of shooting, which began recently, is now nearing completion. Shooting is happening in various locations.

Produced by Sundar Arumugam on a grand budget, the film will feature a number of versatile actors including director K S Ravikumar, Nasser, VTV Ganesh, Subramaniam Siva, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Pradeep Antony, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Ilan, Sam Anderson, Sri Dhanya, Sandeep Ravi Raj, Ananthi, Sindhu Priya, Ajith Ghosh, Kalki Raja, Knife Naren, Vetri, Aravind, Dharmaraj, Nandhini Senthamizhan, Jeeva Subramaniam and Manimegala.

Music for the film is by Sam C.S. and cinematography is by Ezhil Arasu K. Editing is to be handled by Kathiresh Alagesan in the film that has been co-written by Rathna Kumar and Bakkiyam Sankar.