ASICS India Unveils Limited Edition Merchandise for Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025

Bengaluru, January 30, 2025: ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today launched the limited-edition rerchandise as the official sports goods partner for the upcoming Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025, celebrating the 10th Edition of this marathon. The merchandise was launched digitally, unveiling the official race day look of Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon scheduled on February 23rd, 2025. This exclusive collection is now available on ASICS website and across stores.

The limited-edition merchandise for the 10th edition of Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon draws inspiration from New Delhi’s distinctive archaeological style. The race day t-shirt is inspired from the C-hexagonal layout of the India Gate Complex, and the repeating pattern and typography reflects the geometric style of Mughal architecture in the capital city. This pattern is often visible in the intricate architectural designs across historic landmarks such as Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, amongst others. A classic fit, this t-shirt is designed with lightweight, breathable fabric that wicks away sweat, ensuring runners stay comfortable throughout the course of the run. Available in two variants – soft berry for women and blue coast for men, the t-shirt reflects the true spirit of the city in every aspect.

The official race day footwear ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 27, offers superior FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning to deliver landing on the cloud experience and comfort, making it the ideal choice for the marathon. The HYBRID ASICSGRIP™ outsole, combining ASICSGRIP™ rubber and AHARPLUS™ materials, provides superior grip and durability, making it perfect for various terrains and ensuring excellent traction and soft landings throughout your run. The women’s shoe comes in white colour with ASICS logo in white/light ube, while men’s shoe is available in wave teal/saxon green. These shoes are engineered for performance, ensuring runners experience maximum comfort throughout the race.

The collection is designed to unite marathon participants in a spirit of harmony and shared purpose. The merchandise encapsulates the historic essence of Delhi, fostering a deep connection with the runners of the Apollo Tyre New Delhi Marathon 2025.

Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA said, “ASICS being the official sports goods partner for Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025, we are delighted to launch our exclusive race day merchandise. This collection marks special as it draws inspiration from the city’s dynamic architecture, rich history and culture. This is our second year as the official sports goods partner for the marathon, and we stay committed in our mission to providing high-performance gear to the runners that not only empowers them to accomplish their best on race day, but also inspires them to achieve their individual goals and celebrate their journey.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Nagraj Adiga, Chairman and Managing Director of NEB Sports, stated, “We are thrilled to continue our association with ASICS for the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025 as the official sports goods partner. Their innovative designs, backed with unmatched technology to enhancing the runner’s experience and performance, makes them an ideal partner for the marathon. We look forward to seeing participants across the city, race in the limited-edition ASICS merchandise that embodies the spirit of New Delhi.”

The limited-edition race day merchandise for Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2025 is now available for purchase at ASICS flagship stores across India and on the official ASICS online store





