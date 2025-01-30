Telangana Government Launches AI-Powered Job Platform To Boost Youth Employment

(MENAFN- KNN India) Telangana, Jan 30 (KNN) In a significant step towards empowering the youth of Telangana, the state's Industries and Commerce Department has launched the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET).

This pioneering AI-driven is designed to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, facilitating internships, apprenticeships, and job opportunities tailored to individual skill sets.

The DEET platform is a game-changer, offering a seamless, automated job-matching system that ensures young professionals find roles suited to their expertise while enabling industries to access a well-equipped talent pool.

With a rapidly growing job market, this initiative is expected to significantly enhance employability and workforce readiness across Telangana.

Recognising the immense potential of this initiative, the government has urged all industrial associations to encourage their members to onboard DEET.

By integrating with the platform, businesses can efficiently recruit skilled candidates, making it a win-win situation for both employers and aspiring professionals.

To maximise its impact, industrial associations are also requested to include DEET as a key agenda item in their regular meetings.

Additionally, associations are encouraged to invite the DEET team for presentations and awareness sessions, ensuring that employers fully understand and utilise the platform's benefits.

With technology-driven employment solutions at the core of DEET, Telangana is taking a giant leap towards a future-ready workforce, where opportunities are accessible, and industry needs are seamlessly met.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering economic growth through skill development and employment generation.

(KNN Bureau)