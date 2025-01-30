Rhea Kapoor Drops Sneak Peeks From Her Paris Diaries With Sonam Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea have become an inspiration for mongers over the years, thanks to their chic choices of attires. Recently, the two ladies flew to France, to attend the Paris Fashion Week. Rhea Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to drop glimpses from their visit.

The first pic featured Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor twinning in stylish black attires. This was followed by a few pictures of the local delicacies enjoyed by the two. Next, the 'Veere Di Wedding' maker also posted a couple of pictures and videos from the fashion week. "🇫🇷 with @sonamkapoor since 2012 and it never gets old...", Rhea Kapoor wrote as the caption.

Sonam Kapoor commented on the post saying, "Love you".

Additionally, Bhumi Pednekar shared a red heart emoji in the comment section.

In the meantime, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently made quite a few heads turn at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The 'Neerja' actress redefined elegance in the exquisite look curated by Rhea Kapoor for the event.

Sonam Kapoor's ensemble was designed by Lebanon-based fashion designer Elie Saab. She graced the event in a beautifully crafted knit sweater, embellished with intricate cross-stitch details and delicate eyelets. The high turtleneck, ribbed cuffs, and hem offered a structured yet relaxed fit.

The diva accessorized her outfit of the day with matching white leather boots, broad-tinted sunglasses, gold rose-shaped earrings, a ring, and a luxurious watch adorned with rainbow crystals.

Rhea Kapoor shares snaps of Sonam Kapoor's voguish attire on her Instagram where she was seen posing in style.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen streamlining the upcoming film“Battle of Bittora". The project is a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chau-han's novel. The rights to the book have been acquired by Rhea Kapoor. The film will be bankrolled under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film in association with Communication Network.