India & Japan Are Like Two Long-Lost Brothers: MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that India and Japan are like two long-lost brothers as both the countries have several similarities, including cultural and spiritual commonalities.

Chief Minister Yadav said that commitment to excellence among Japanese citizens serves as an inspiration for living life with joy and purpose.

"Whether it is the reverence for the sun god or the teachings of Gautam Buddha, both countries share cultural and spiritual commonalities. Observing the deep between the two nations, it can be said that India and Japan are like two long-lost brothers," said the Chief Minister while addressing an interactive session with industrialists and industry representatives in Osaka on the third day of his Japan visit.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted opportunities for investors in Madhi Pradesh having rich mineral resources and well-connected to major cities across the country.

He invited Osaka-based industrialists to participate in the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

During his address, the Chief Minister assured that if they come up with ambitious plans, the state government is fully prepared to help turn their dreams into reality.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh is progressing with a double-digit growth rate. Hence, Japanese industries equipped with cutting-edge technology have excellent investment opportunities in the state," he said.

He further mentioned that industries in Madhya Pradesh should focus on the sustainable utilisation of resources rather than mere exploitation.

He invited Japanese investors to make use of the state's abundant resources responsibly and ethically.

He said that the state government has made various innovations in the state healthcare segment across medical colleges, establishing hospitals in the public-private partnership mode.

"In the tourism sector subsidies are Rs 40 crore and incentives are provided on investment of Rs 100 crore," Yadav said, adding that, "We are ready to give a return of 200 per cent. This means our intentions are very pure."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a four-day visit to Japan and will return to India on February 1. His four-day visit is part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' business affiliation campaign that started last year. The campaign will culminate in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025'.