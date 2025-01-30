Slovak Premier claims that Zelensky wanted protocol inked before meeting happens

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on signing a protocol pledging support for Ukraine’s membership before any discussion about the crucial gas transit between Ukraine and Slovakia. The two leaders had planned to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but the meeting fell apart after Zelensky reportedly sent a protocol outlining what Slovakia would do for Ukraine, including backing NATO membership, without even discussing the gas issue.



Fico expressed frustration that the protocol was already prepared before the meeting, and that it failed to address the urgent matter of gas transit. Zelensky responded by accusing Fico of prioritizing Moscow over other international partners, and suggested that paying for Russian gas comes at the cost of a country’s sovereignty.



The tensions between Kiev and Bratislava have been escalating since Ukraine halted the flow of Russian gas to Slovakia, leaving the country vulnerable. Fico has warned that Slovakia would veto any EU aid to Ukraine unless the gas transit is resumed, and has suggested that the best resolution would involve purchasing gas directly from Russia and transporting it through Ukraine under Slovak ownership.

