(MENAFN) The central question that defines Donald Trump's presidency is not just his policies or public rhetoric, but whether he is psychologically fit to serve as the president of the United States. During his first term, mental health professionals raised concerns about his erratic behavior, warning that it posed a threat to both domestic and international security. Trump's behavior during the 2015-2016 campaign and throughout his presidency from 2017-2021 has sparked debates around the "duty to warn" of the potential dangers he represents.



Trump’s narcissism became a defining characteristic of his presidency, often claiming he knew more than anyone and was the only one capable of solving the nation’s issues. His consistent attacks on the press, his opponents, and minority groups pointed to signs of paranoia. His treatment of immigrant families—particularly the separation of children from their parents—further highlighted a lack of empathy, a trait commonly associated with narcissism. In addition, his inability to control his impulses, particularly in matters of national security, was a major concern, especially considering the nuclear powers under the president's command.



The behavior led to criticism from those within his administration, including high-ranking officials like Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. These officials’ dissent cost them their jobs, as they were replaced by loyalists like Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and John Ratcliffe. In his second term, Trump is unlikely to face challenges to his loyalty, as all current appointees have pledged their allegiance to him. Trump’s first term was marked by a blatant assault on institutions like governance, intelligence, law enforcement, diplomacy, and science. While there were moderating forces in his administration at the time, Trump's second term could see more reckless appointments, leaving fewer checks on his behavior. His "America First" ideology remained a central theme in both his inaugural speeches, and in this term, he claimed divine intervention saved his life after an assassination attempt, enabling him to "make America great again."

