Washington DC Plane Crash: American Airlines CEO Robert Isom Breaks Silence, 'Difficult Day For All Of Us' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The chief executive of American expressed“deep sorrow” after one of its aircraft crashed following a collision with a military helicopter over the US capital late Wednesday.

“I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events,” said CEO Robert Isom in a statement, adding:“This is a difficult day for all of us.”

“We're cooperating with the National Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement.

Police reported that multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Also Read: Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE: At least 18 dead in deadly accident; Donald Trump says collision could be 'prevented'

Dozens of police, ambulance, and rescue units, some equipped with boats, were positioned along the river and rushed to various spots along the airport tarmac. Live TV footage showed several boats in the water, with flashing blue and red lights.

The airport announced late Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted as emergency personnel responded to the aircraft incident.

US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he had been "fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport."

“May God bless their souls,” he added.“Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Also Read: Washington DC Plane Crash: Man prays for wife who was onboard American Airlines jet, says her last message was..