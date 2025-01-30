The " Frontline Heroes" Festival Continues its activities at Al Khor Beach in Umm Al Quwain

(MENAFN- Iris Press Services) Umm Al Quwain: The " Frontline Heroes" Festival will continue its activities tomorrow, Friday, at Al Khor Beach in Umm Al Quwain, running until February 2. The festival promises unforgettable moments for the frontline heroes and their families.



The festival, held over the past two weeks in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed an overwhelming turnout from frontline heroes and their families. The "Garden of Gratitude" walls were adorned with heartfelt messages of thanks, appreciation, and recognition for these heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation and its communities.



The Heroes' Platform featured stunning live performances and storytelling sessions that captivated attendees with their powerful narratives. Meanwhile, the training and educational tracks at the "Future Heroes" area brought joy, fun, and entertainment to children of all ages. Attendees also relished a variety of delicious local and international cuisines at the Food Market, which became a unique space for frontline heroes to connect with each other and build lasting family and social bonds.



Join us tomorrow at Al Khor Beach in Umm Al Quwain for a family-friendly event filled with pride and appreciation, preserving in the memory of future generations the heroic deeds of their parents. These role models inspire them to aspire toward a brighter future.



