Giorgia Meloni gets accused of assisting Libyan on ICC wanted list

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, announced that the Italian prosecutors had put her under investigation regarding a Libyan policeman release who is on the International Criminal Court (ICC) wanted list.



After being held for a short time in Italy due to an arrest order from the ICC for crimes against humanity, Osama Elmasry Njeem, also referred to as Osama al-Masri, got freed a week ago.



Italy’s premier announced in a post on social network that prosecutors charged her in misappropriation of funds in addition to assisting and backing in regard with the al-Masri case.



According to the law of Italy, to be put under investigations does not mean you are wrong and thus it does not cause official accusation.



On a footage posted on Facebook after declaring the investigation, Meloni stated, "I will not be blackmailed, I will not allow myself to be intimidated, which is why I am disliked by those who do not want Italy to change and become better."



