Giorgia Meloni gets accused of assisting Libyan on ICC wanted list
Date
1/30/2025 12:51:50 AM
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, announced that the Italian prosecutors had put her under investigation regarding a Libyan policeman release who is on the International Criminal Court (ICC) wanted list.
After being held for a short time in Italy due to an arrest order from the ICC for crimes against humanity, Osama Elmasry Njeem, also referred to as Osama al-Masri, got freed a week ago.
Italy’s premier announced in a post on social network that prosecutors charged her in misappropriation of funds in addition to assisting and backing in regard with the al-Masri case.
According to the law of Italy, to be put under investigations does not mean you are wrong and thus it does not cause official accusation.
On a footage posted on Facebook after declaring the investigation, Meloni stated, "I will not be blackmailed, I will not allow myself to be intimidated, which is why I am disliked by those who do not want Italy to change and become better."
