Is Bitcoin Getting Ready For A Strong Recovery With Bullish Price Signals?

(MENAFN- Breaking) Bitcoin has initiated an upward trend, surpassing the $102,000 mark with potential for further growth towards the $105,000 resistance area.



's upward movement commenced above $102,000.

The price is currently trading above $103,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

A significant breakthrough occurred above a crucial bearish trend line, encountering resistance at $102,400 on the hourly /USD chart from Kraken . A potential decline looms if the price remains below the $105,000 mark.

Bitcoin Gains Momentum

The value of Bitcoin saw an impressive surge above the $100,000 resistance threshold . BTC successfully cleared obstacles at $102,000 and $102,200, entering a positive territory.

Notably, a critical bearish trend line break occurred at the $102,400 mark on the BTC /USD hourly chart. The pair surged past the 61.8% Fib retracement level from the recent downward wave between the $107,080 high and $97,688 low, subsequently breaching the $103,500 resistance zone.

Currently positioned favorably, Bitcoin faces challenges around the $105,000 region. Presently, the price is above $103,000 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. Immediate resistance lies at approximately $104,800 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level from the aforementioned price swing.

The primary resistance lies at $105,000 followed by a possible hurdle at $105,500. Surpassing the $105,500 mark could result in further upward movement, potentially testing the $107,000 resistance level. Subsequent gains might push the price closer to the $108,800 mark in the short run.

Potential Downward Movement in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to breach the $105,000 resistance threshold, a downward trend might ensue. Immediate support is expected around $103,200, followed by a significant support level near $102,000.

Subsequent support hovers around the $101,200 area, with further declines possibly leading to the $100,000 support level in the near future.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD suggests a bullish momentum shift.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC /USD indicates a level above 50.

Key Support Levels – $103,200, followed by $102,000.

Key Resistance Levels – $105,000 and $107,000.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.