Is Bitcoin Getting Ready For A Strong Recovery With Bullish Price Signals?

(MENAFN- crypto Breaking)
Bitcoin has initiated an upward trend, surpassing the $102,000 mark with potential for further growth towards the $105,000 resistance area.
bitcoin 's upward movement commenced above $102,000.
The price is currently trading above $103,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.
A significant breakthrough occurred above a crucial bearish trend line, encountering resistance at $102,400 on the hourly BTC /USD chart from Kraken .
A potential decline looms if the price remains below the $105,000 mark.
Bitcoin Gains Momentum
The value of Bitcoin saw an impressive surge above the $100,000 resistance threshold . BTC successfully cleared obstacles at $102,000 and $102,200, entering a positive territory.
Notably, a critical bearish trend line break occurred at the $102,400 mark on the BTC /USD hourly chart. The pair surged past the 61.8% Fib retracement level from the recent downward wave between the $107,080 high and $97,688 low, subsequently breaching the $103,500 resistance zone.
Currently positioned favorably, Bitcoin faces challenges around the $105,000 region. Presently, the price is above $103,000 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. Immediate resistance lies at approximately $104,800 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level from the aforementioned price swing.
The primary resistance lies at $105,000 followed by a possible hurdle at $105,500. Surpassing the $105,500 mark could result in further upward movement, potentially testing the $107,000 resistance level. Subsequent gains might push the price closer to the $108,800 mark in the short run.
Potential Downward Movement in BTC?
If Bitcoin fails to breach the $105,000 resistance threshold, a downward trend might ensue. Immediate support is expected around $103,200, followed by a significant support level near $102,000.
Subsequent support hovers around the $101,200 area, with further declines possibly leading to the $100,000 support level in the near future.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD suggests a bullish momentum shift.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC /USD indicates a level above 50.
Key Support Levels – $103,200, followed by $102,000.
Key Resistance Levels – $105,000 and $107,000.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
MENAFN30012025008006017065ID1109146604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.