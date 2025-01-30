Standard Chartered's Zodia Boosts Institutional TON Support With Jettons

(MENAFN- Breaking) The integration of TON Jetton into Zodia Custody has been a significant development in the world. This strategic partnership enhances the security and functionality of digital asset custody services provided by Zodia.

Zodia Custody, a leading provider of institutional-grade cryptocurrency custody solutions, has partnered with TON Labs to integrate the TON Jetton into its platform. This integration will allow Zodia to offer its clients enhanced security protocols and streamline their digital asset management processes.

TON Jetton, a secure multi-signature wallet solution provided by TON Labs, will enable Zodia Custody clients to access their digital assets in a more secure and efficient manner. This integration aligns with Zodia's commitment to providing top-tier security features for its clients in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

By incorporating TON Jetton into its custody platform, Zodia is demonstrating its dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation in the cryptocurrency industry. This partnership will not only benefit Zodia's existing clients but also attract new clients looking for advanced security solutions for their digital assets.

Overall, the integration of TON Jetton into Zodia Custody marks a significant step forward in the realm of cryptocurrency custody services. It showcases the importance of collaboration and technological advancements in ensuring the safety and reliability of digital asset management for institutional clients.

For more information on this exciting partnership and its implications for the cryptocurrency industry, please visit the official announcement on the CoinTelegraph website.

