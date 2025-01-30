Panama Seizes 504 Drug Packages Bound For South Africa

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In a coordinated operation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Panamanian National seized 504 packages of suspected drugs in a container from Mexico that was in transit to South Africa, having previously passed through Spain.

The Panamanian Police detailed that they seized“18 suitcases with 504 packages of suspected illicit substances inside a container, outlined by an altered seal, in a Pacific port. This merchandise, originating from Mexico on route to Panama, Spain and final destination South Africa.”

Authorities did not specify the type of drug seized or its weight, although most of the shipments seized in Panama are cocaine and the packages weigh one kilo each.

Panama is used as a bridge for drugs produced in South America that are mainly destined for the United States, the world's largest consumer of cocaine, and also Europe.

In 2023, Panama seized a total of 119.2 tons, the vast majority of which was cocaine, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Security.

The Central American country closed 2024 with the seizure of more than 80 tons of illicit substances, according to official figures.

