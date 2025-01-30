Pooja Hegde: I've Always Been Fascinated By People In Uniform

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Pooja Hegde, whose latest release is the action thriller“Deva”, has spoken about what makes cop films universally loved so much. The also shared that she has always been fascinated by people in uniform.

Asked why cop films with a spoonful of action and thrill is loved universally across all age groups, Pooja told IANS:“I think a good is a good film and you can't keep a good film down. Maybe it's the flavor of the season, I don't know. Like maybe it's the mysteriousness of what they do and, you know, we're fascinated by them.”

She then mentioned how she has always been intrigued by people in uniform.

“I've always been fascinated by people in uniform, you know, there's just something about it that is so intriguing and it's, it's always like you see someone in uniform and you always just want to emulate them or you, there is this mystery. So maybe that's why.”

Talking about the action thriller film Deva, which released on the big screen on January 31. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and it marks his first Hindi film.

“Deva” revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer, who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.

Earlier this month, Pooja said that the fact that she has been loved, accepted and appreciated in all the industries that she has worked in is a privilege and an honour.

When asked what she thought about being called the 'Queen of Crossovers', Pooja said, "I just felt that I was at that point in my career where the roles I do now will define me who I am as an actor. I just want to take versatile roles. There is this other film of mine in which I play a very different character as compared to this.”

She had added,“I am working in many languages. I've always believed in going wherever the content is good. I've gone by my gut feeling. My journey has always been like... It's not just been that one pan Indian film.”

“I have worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and I have been loved, appreciated, and accepted, which is a privilege I feel. It's an honour. It's truly humbling and it makes me work harder.”

Pooja will also be seen starring opposite Suriya in director Karthik Subbaraj's much-awaited Tamil film 'Retro', which has now been scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.