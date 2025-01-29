Fed Holds Rates Steady As Trump Calls For Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The central maintained its key rate between 4.25% and 4.50%. This decision marks a pause after three consecutive rate cuts in late 2024.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed the need for caution in future policy moves. He cited persistent inflation concerns as a key factor in the decision. The Fed aims to bring inflation down to its 2% target while supporting economic growth.



Recent data shows inflation hovering around 2.9%, above the Fed 's goal. The job remains strong, with unemployment at 3.8%. These mixed signals complicate the Fed's task of balancing growth and price stability.



President Donald Trump has pushed for immediate rate cuts since taking office. He argues lower rates would boost economic growth. However, the Fed maintains its independence in setting monetary policy.



Economists debate the impact of potential Trump policies on inflation. Some worry his trade and immigration plans could drive prices higher. This uncertainty may lead the Fed to keep rates steady for longer.



Markets had largely expected this pause in rate cuts. Investors now look for clues about future Fed moves. Many analysts predict two more rate cuts in 2025, but the timing remains uncertain.

Fed's Steady Rate Decision

The Fed's decision affects borrowing costs across the economy. Mortgage rates, credit card interest, and business loans all tie to the Fed's benchmark rate. Consumers and businesses must now adapt to a period of stable rates.



Global markets watch Fed decisions closely. U.S. monetary policy influences currency values and international trade. A steady dollar could impact American exports and global economic growth.



As the year progresses, the Fed will closely monitor economic data. Powell emphasized the need for "consecutive readings" showing progress on inflation. This suggests a cautious approach to future rate changes.



The Fed's balancing act continues amid political pressure and economic uncertainty. Its decisions in the coming months will shape the financial landscape for years to come.

