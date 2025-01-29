Tornabene Wine Earns Silver At 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tornabene Wine wins three silver medals at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest wine competition in America.

- - Italia TornabeneSAN FRACISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tornabene Wine is proud to announce its latest achievement at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition for American wines. Competing against nearly 5,500 entries from over 950 wineries, Tornabene Wine has been awarded three silver medals, reinforcing its commitment to crafting high-quality, elegant wines that stand out in a competitive industry.The following Tornabene Wine selections were honored with Silver Medals:- 2022 Tornabene Wine Cabernet Sauvignon (California) -Silver- 2022 Tornabene Wine Chardonnay (California) -Silver- NV Tornabene Wine Sparkling Wine (California) - SilverA Prestigious Honor in the Wine IndustryThe San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is recognized as a leading event in the wine world, providing an esteemed platform for wineries to be evaluated by industry professionals, sommeliers, and wine critics. Winning three silver medals in this competition highlights Tornabene Wine's dedication to producing wines that combine craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation."This recognition is an incredible honor for us," said [Italia Tornabene, Founder of Tornabene Wine]. We are passionate about creating wines that not only taste exceptional but also bring a refined, sophisticated experience to every glass. Being awarded at such a prestigious competition is a testament to our teams dedication to quality.Crafted for Excellence - A Commitment to QualityTornabene Wine is committed to producing high-quality, sophisticated wines that cater to modern consumers who appreciate both tradition and innovation. With a focus on health-conscious production, reduced sugar, and elegant craftsmanship, Tornabene Wine stands out in a saturated market by offering an elevated experience.As an added commitment to social impact, 2% of all sales from Tornabene Wine go directly to EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting single mothers in business, education, and entrepreneurship.Where to Find Tornabene WineTornabene Wine is available for purchase at , where customers can explore the full collection, including the award-winning Mimosa Magic, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sparkling Wine .A Celebration of Excellence and EleganceWinning at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition further cements Tornabene Wine's reputation as a brand that delivers premium, award-winning wines while championing a mission-driven purpose. Whether for a celebratory toast, a sophisticated dinner pairing, or a quiet moment of indulgence, Tornabene Wine continues to elevate the wine experience for its customers.For more details on Tornabene Wine and its award-winning selections, visit .

Italia Tornabene

Tornabene Wine

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.