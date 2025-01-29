Russia's Potential Moves Spark Debate Amid Tartus Lease Termination

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The arrival of two Russian cargo ships, Sparta and Sparta II, at
the port of Tartus on January 22 has intensified speculation about
Russia's next steps in the Middle East and North Africa. With heavy
weapons, military vehicles, and ammunition loaded on the ships, and
Syria's abrupt termination of a 49-year lease agreement for the
port, experts are questioning the implications for Moscow's
military presence in the region. A few months ago Russian military
vessels were missing from a satellite image captured by American
geospatial firm Planet Labs PBC on December 9, a day after Assad
fled Syria. Ships were not seen in imagery clicked on December 1
and December 3 either, but that could be attributed to their
participation in a joint military drill of the Russian Navy and its
Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea. The exercise took place
between December 1 and December 3.
Where will these ships head next? A growing number of experts
believe that Libya is a probable destination. Also, what should we
anticipate regarding Russia's stance in Syria, particularly in the
Middle East?
Speaking to Azernews , Moscow-based
political analyst Andrew Korybko commented, "Two Russian sources
told TASS last week that their country hadn't received any
notification of Syria's reported decision to terminate Russia's
49-year-long lease of Tartous Port. Its naval base there and the
air one in Khmeimim could be used for humanitarian purposes, the
Russian Foreign Ministry later suggested, thus showing Moscow's
interest in retaining those facilities. Nevertheless, the EU
demanded that Syria kick Russia out of them if it wants sanctions
relief, and there's a chance that this will happen."
Adding to the uncertainty, a Russian delegation, including
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Presidential
Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, is visiting Syria to discuss
the future of these bases. "This coincides with reports about
Russia evacuating its military equipment from Tartus. Therefore,
Russia is either preparing to fully withdraw from Syria or is
drastically downscaling its military presence there, which would be
due to recent events," Korybko noted.
As analysts consider potential destinations for Russia's forces,
Libya appears to be the most likely option. Korybko explained, "Any
drastic downscaling or withdrawal could see its forces in Syria
transferred to Libya where reports claimed that Russia wants to
establish air, naval, and even ground bases (the first two on the
coast and the last in the hinterland near the Sudanese-Chadian
border)."
Other possibilities, such as Sudan and Algeria, seem less
probable due to political and logistical challenges. "Sudan is a
less likely destination since there hasn't been much progress on
Russia's naval logistics facility in Port Sudan in the years since
it was agreed upon, with this being attributable to American
pressure and the ongoing Civil War," Korybko stated.
Similarly, Algeria presents complications despite its
long-standing military partnership with Russia. Korybko elaborated,
"Algeria is another unlikely place for its forces from Syria to be
transferred to in spite of being Russia's decades-long military
partner. That's because those two are at odds over the African
Corps' (formerly Wagner) role in Mali after Bamako withdrew from
the 2015 Algiers Accords last year. Last summer's Tuareg ambush of
the African Corps in close proximity to the Algerian border led
some in Russia to suspect that Algeria is at the very least
passively facilitating those armed groups."
Korybko also highlighted the broader geopolitical implications
of such a move: "To be sure, bilateral relations remain strong, but
this nascent mistrust might complicate any speculative plans for
Russia to transfer its forces from Syria to Algeria. Moreover,
Algeria could also request Russian concessions in Mali in exchange
for its agreement to host those forces and let them establish
bases, the terms of which might be unacceptable to Moscow. There's
also the spectre of EU pressure upon Algeria since the bloc would
frown upon it letting Russian forces deploy there right on its
southern doorstep."
Ultimately, Korybko emphasized, "For these reasons, Libya – and
particularly its eastern reaches that are under the control of
General Haftar – is the most likely destination for Russia's forces
from Syria if they're indeed being transferred, though it remains
to be seen whether this is indeed the case and what scale it'll be
at if so. In that event, it's possible that the UN-recognized and
jointly Western- and Turkish-backed Government of National Accord
in Western Libya might clash with Haftar, which could open a new
front in the New Cold War."
The potential repositioning of Russian forces reflects the
shifting dynamics of its presence in the region, leaving open
questions about the broader implications for Moscow's strategy in
the Middle East and North Africa.
MENAFN29012025000195011045ID1109145456
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.