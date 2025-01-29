President Al-Sisi Praises Trump's Commitment To Middle East Peace, Calls For Ceasefire And Stability

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to achieving peace in the Middle East, emphasizing the critical need for a comprehensive and just to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a strong endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts, Al-Sisi expressed confidence in Trump's ability to facilitate a lasting peace agreement based on the two-state solution.

“We are committed to working with President Trump, who is dedicated to achieving peace based on the two-state solution. We believe he has the ability to accomplish the long-awaited goal of establishing a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” President Al-Sisi stated.

Al-Sisi's remarks come amid continued instability in the region, where the repercussions of the unresolved Palestinian issue have led to escalations that have impacted millions of lives. He stressed that without a genuine and fair resolution, the cycle of violence and suffering would persist, making diplomatic engagement more urgent than ever.

The Urgency of Peace Amid Ongoing Crisis

Egypt has been at the forefront of mediation efforts, playing a crucial role in facilitating negotiations between various parties to achieve a ceasefire and prevent further escalation. Al-Sisi underscored the importance of sustained international cooperation, warning that the recent surge in violence is a direct consequence of decades of unresolved tensions.

“For nearly 15 months, we have emphasized that the events we have witnessed since October 7 are the consequences of many years without a resolution to the Palestinian issue,” Al-Sisi said. He called on all stakeholders to acknowledge the root causes of the conflict and work towards a sustainable political solution that guarantees security, stability, and prosperity for all.

Egypt has maintained a firm stance on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, facilitating humanitarian aid, and ensuring the protection of civilians. The Egyptian government has been actively engaged in diplomatic talks with regional and global leaders, reinforcing its commitment to de-escalation and long-term peacebuilding.

A Call for Renewed U.S. Leadership in the Peace Process

President Al-Sisi emphasized the role of the United States as a key player in any successful peace initiative, pointing to Trump's past engagement in Middle East diplomacy as a sign of his ability to broker meaningful negotiations. During his tenure, Trump expressed strong interest in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Al-Sisi remains optimistic that with the right approach, the long-standing dream of peace can be realized.

Egypt, as a historic mediator in the region, stands ready to support all efforts that lead to constructive dialogue and practical solutions. Al-Sisi called upon the international community, including Arab nations and global powers, to unite in their pursuit of a fair and just resolution that ensures the rights of the Palestinian people while fostering regional stability.

Egypt's Role in Regional Stability

Beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Egypt has consistently advocated for peace across the broader Middle East. Under Al-Sisi's leadership, Cairo has played a stabilizing role in conflicts in Libya, Sudan, and other areas affected by political turmoil. Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's dedication to conflict resolution, counterterrorism efforts, and economic cooperation as essential components of long-term regional peace.

As the world closely watches developments in the Middle East, President Al-Sisi's call for diplomacy and his recognition of Trump's potential role in the peace process mark a significant step toward renewed engagement on the global stage. With Egypt's firm stance on de-escalation and its commitment to fostering negotiations, the path to a sustainable solution remains open-provided that all parties come to the table in good faith.

At a time of heightened tensions, President Al-Sisi's appeal for peace serves as a reminder of Egypt's longstanding efforts to mediate and support conflict resolution in the Middle East. His endorsement of Trump's role in pursuing a two-state solution highlights the need for strong and decisive leadership in bringing about a lasting and just peace. As diplomatic efforts continue, Egypt remains a key player in shaping the future of the region, ensuring that stability and coexistence remain at the heart of any negotiated settlement.