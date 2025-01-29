(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The highly anticipated 2025 First Annual WYNC Gospel Fest, bringing a powerful celebration of faith, gospel music, and unity to the community.

YANCEYVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 WYNC Gospel Fest: A Powerful Celebration of Faith, Gospel Music, and Community

Experience the Transformative Power of Traditional Gospel Music

The highly anticipated 2025 First Annual WYNC Gospel Fest, bringing a powerful celebration of faith, gospel music, and unity to the community. Led by Pastor Dr. Anthony Clark, this year's festival will be an unforgettable gathering of gospel music legends, emerging talent, and inspiring voices. Taking place at the Interfaith University Stage on March 22nd at 3pm, the festival promises to be a life-changing experience for all in attendance.

For generations, traditional gospel music has been a profound force in shaping communities and uplifting spirits. Its roots in church traditions have made it a timeless genre, one that transcends cultural and generational boundaries, bringing people together in worship and celebration. The 2025 WYNC Gospel Fest honors this rich history and continues to showcase its transformative power, bringing together a diverse range of artists to share their heartfelt messages through song.

This year's festival boasts an incredible lineup of performers, including gospel legends The Supreme Angels, the renowned Clark Brothers, Young Men for Christ, Benae, Lil Roy and Revelation, Tori Tellem, and many more. With their powerful voices and anointed performances, these artists will deliver an unforgettable experience, resonating deeply with audiences and leaving a lasting impact on their hearts.

“We are so excited to bring this vibrant celebration of gospel music to life,” says Pastor Dr. Anthony Clark, the event's visionary leader.“This year, we're not just showcasing music - we're celebrating the rich legacy of gospel, its ability to bring healing, and its undeniable impact on society. Whether you've been moved by gospel for years or are discovering its power for the first time, this is an event you don't want to miss.”

The "This Is The Day Morning Show", which airs on WYNC 1540AM, hosted by Pastor Dr. Anthony Clark (Pastor C) and Apostle Dr. Ludie L. Hoffman (Doc Hoff), offers an uplifting and dynamic start to every morning. This high-energy show blends anointed traditional gospel music, godly banter, and words of inspiration, creating a positive atmosphere that encourages listeners to embrace the day with faith and joy. Regular segments include birthday shoutouts, heartfelt messages of encouragement, and timely weather updates to help plan your day, all delivered with a refreshing mix of humor and wisdom. Tune in each morning to experience a dose of inspiration and a whole lot of heart!

The first annual WYNC Gospel Fest's success is also made possible through its partnership with AMC Consultants Global. As the founder of AMC Consultants Global, Apostle Dr. Ludie L. "Doc" Hoffman is a respected spiritual leader with a passion for empowering others. Through this collaboration, AMC Consultants Global's commitment to fostering unity and cultural exchange aligns perfectly with the mission of the WYNC Gospel Fest. Together, they are creating a space where people from all backgrounds can experience the joy, healing, and connection that gospel music offers.

Highlights of the 2025 WYNC Gospel Fest include:

- Powerful Performances by gospel giants such as: The Supreme Angels, The Clark Brothers, Young Men for Christ, Lil Roy and Revelation, Benae, Tori Tellem, and more.

- Dynamic Speakers offering inspiring messages of faith, unity, and empowerment.

-Delicious Food!

- Interactive Workshops exploring the intersection of music, ministry, and social impact.

- A Vibrant Marketplace showcasing local artisans, businesses, and organizations.

- A Family-Friendly Atmosphere welcoming all ages to join in the celebration.

This year's festival is more than just a musical event - it's a movement. A movement rooted in faith, cultural celebration, and the timeless power of traditional gospel music to heal, inspire, and unite. Whether you're attending for the music, the message, or the opportunity to connect with a vibrant community, the WYNC Gospel Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Don't miss this transformative event! Tickets are available now at

About Pastor Dr. Anthony Clark:

Pastor Dr. Anthony Clark is a visionary leader within the gospel music community. A passionate advocate for faith, healing, and the unifying power of music, Dr. Clark has been a driving force in bringing people together through powerful events like the WYNC Gospel Fest. His leadership continues to inspire and uplift communities around the world.

About Apostle Doc Hoffman & AMC Consultants Global:

Dr. Hoffman is a distinguished spiritual leader and the visionary founder of AMC Consultants Global, a premier consulting firm focused on strategic partnerships, community development, and global outreach. With a heart for empowering leaders and fostering entrepreneur's vision and bringing it to life, Doc Hoffman's collaboration with the WYNC Gospel Fest amplifies the event's global reach and impact. Together with AMC Consultants Global, he works to create spaces where communities can unite and experience the transformative power of gospel music, faith, and culture.

AMC500

InterfaithU

WYNCGospelFest

Tori Tellem

ToriTellemMusic PR Associates

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

WYNC 2025 Gospel Fest!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.