Lowering Age Of Criminal Responsibility Discusses In Sweden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Sweden, a proposal has been made to lower the age of criminal responsibility for serious crimes from 15 to 14 years and to introduce a minimum prison sentence of 4 years, Azernews reports.

Justice Gunnar Stremmer stated that young people, including those under the age of 15, are increasingly involved in serious crimes. The proposal suggests implementing this change for a period of five years to assess the effectiveness of criminal liability for younger offenders.

However, the children's rights group Bris has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of this measure. They argue that research does not show a correlation between lowering the age of criminal responsibility and a reduction in crime. In 2023, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child criticized such initiatives, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and advising Sweden not to change the age of criminal responsibility.

Bris advocates for preventive measures, such as providing rehabilitation opportunities for children who have fallen into criminal environments, rather than focusing on punishment.

Criminologists also point out that imprisonment is rarely an effective deterrent for crime.

Looking at the experience of Denmark, where the age of criminal responsibility was lowered to 14 in 2010 and later returned to 15, it seems that such changes do not lead to a decrease in crime rates.

Although crime in Sweden remains a serious issue, experts argue that prevention should take priority over tougher penalties. Focusing on early intervention and rehabilitation could offer a more sustainable solution to addressing youth crime.

Sweden has been known for its progressive approach to criminal justice, often favoring rehabilitation over punishment. The debate on lowering the age of criminal responsibility highlights the tension between these values and growing concerns about youth involvement in serious criminal activities.