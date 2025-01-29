Lowering Age Of Criminal Responsibility Discusses In Sweden
By Alimat Aliyeva
In Sweden, a proposal has been made to lower the age of criminal
responsibility for serious crimes from 15 to 14 years and to
introduce a minimum prison sentence of 4 years,
Justice Minister Gunnar Stremmer stated that young people,
including those under the age of 15, are increasingly involved in
serious crimes. The proposal suggests implementing this change for
a period of five years to assess the effectiveness of criminal
liability for younger offenders.
However, the children's rights group Bris has expressed
skepticism about the effectiveness of this measure. They argue that
research does not show a correlation between lowering the age of
criminal responsibility and a reduction in crime. In 2023, the UN
Committee on the Rights of the Child criticized such initiatives,
emphasizing the importance of adhering to the Convention on the
Rights of the Child and advising Sweden not to change the age of
criminal responsibility.
Bris advocates for preventive measures, such as providing
rehabilitation opportunities for children who have fallen into
criminal environments, rather than focusing on punishment.
Criminologists also point out that imprisonment is rarely an
effective deterrent for crime.
Looking at the experience of Denmark, where the age of criminal
responsibility was lowered to 14 in 2010 and later returned to 15,
it seems that such changes do not lead to a decrease in crime
rates.
Although crime in Sweden remains a serious issue, experts argue
that prevention should take priority over tougher penalties.
Focusing on early intervention and rehabilitation could offer a
more sustainable solution to addressing youth crime.
Sweden has been known for its progressive approach to criminal
justice, often favoring rehabilitation over punishment. The debate
on lowering the age of criminal responsibility highlights the
tension between these values and growing concerns about youth
involvement in serious criminal activities.
