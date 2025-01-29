TYSON 2.0 And Carma Holdco Expand Global Presence With Launch In South Africa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Line Lands in Africa Through Partnership with Tyson SA LLC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc , the global house of brands harnessing the power of cultural icons, announced the launch of TYSON 2.0 - legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson 's premium cannabis brand - in South Africa. This landmark expansion is made possible through a strategic partnership with Tyson SA LLC, bringing an array of TYSON 2.0 products to the region's consumers and further cementing the brand's global reach. The launch will be celebrated with a special event at Tyson Coffee Shop on Friday, January 31st, open to the public (18+), featuring 10% off all shop items for new members, promotions, specials, giveaways such as pre-rolls and more, and food.

The launch will feature a curated selection of TYSON 2.0's most popular products, including flower, the infamous Mike Bites, vapes, and pre-rolls. Consumers will have access to these premium offerings starting with the retail launch of the flagship location of Tyson Coffee Shop at 265 Long Street, Cape Town, followed by nation-wide wholesale availability in the coming months.

“Expanding TYSON 2.0 to South Africa is a proud moment for me,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0.“We're bringing high-quality cannabis products to a market that appreciates excellence, and I'm eager for consumers in South Africa to experience what TYSON 2.0 has to offer.”

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, commented,“This expansion into South Africa represents a pivotal step forward for Carma HoldCo and TYSON 2.0. Partnering with Tyson SA LLC allows us to bring our premium cannabis products to a vibrant and growing market. We're committed to delivering exceptional quality and building meaningful connections with consumers across the globe.”

TYSON 2.0's entry into South Africa aligns seamlessly with Carma HoldCo's broader mission of leveraging cultural icons to transform industries. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to bringing premium products and unforgettable experiences to markets worldwide.

