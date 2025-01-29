AAA-ICDR® Launches Aaai Chat Book Case Preparation And Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Partnership with EdTek, AAAi Chat is a Groundbreaking AI Handbook to Enhance Workflow for Advocates, Students and Self-represented Parties as Part of Complimentary AAA-ICDR Filing Education Services

New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), in partnership with EdTek , today announced the launch of AAAi Chat Book Case Preparation and Presentation . This free to all, first-of-its-kind AI-powered handbook, based on the resource“Case Preparation and Presentation: A Guide for Arbitration Advocates and Arbitrators” by Jay E. Grenig and Rocco M. Scanza, is the first interactive guide for users on preparing and presenting AAA cases.

The handbook is AI-enabled, allowing users to ask questions and receive answers at every case preparation and presentation stage. It also includes the relevant rules and the full text of the print book, making it an invaluable resource for anyone engaging with the AAA.

The AAAi Chat Book Case Preparation and Presentation is the first of several forthcoming free AAA AI chat books. Steve Errick, AAA chief development officer, says that the AAA-ICDR AI chat books will be fundamental tools to support new AAA advocates, law students learning alternative dispute resolution and self-represented parties.“Making it easier for parties and advocates to present a claim is core to our mission,” Errick said.“By offering this resource at no cost, we ensure all parties have access to invaluable expert insights and practical guidance for handling AAA cases. The AAAi chat book series, developed with EdTek, will be instrumental in empowering parties and advocates to take full advantage of the AAA's next-generation AI learning resources.”

Launched in 2024, the EdTek ChatBLDR program allows publishers to create online content databases and users to query the material in plain English. The system then provides synthesized, well-formatted and easy-to-understand answers and summaries based on the materials. This process mimics using a large language model like OpenAI's ChatGPT-4. However, EdTek's“special sauce” is that all responses are guaranteed to come solely from the publisher's own verified materials. This approach eliminates the risk of AI“hallucinations,” false or fabricated information, which can occur with traditional AI models that rely on unverified data sources.

“Whether legal and education publishers have one book or hundreds, they now have the same opportunity as the AAA-ICDR to transform static resources into a dynamic, AI-powered learning tool,” said Steve Emanuel, EdTek co-founder and legal author.“We're thrilled the AAA chose EdTek and we're excited about the future of AI chat books in the legal and education markets.”

As part of its focus on integrating advanced AI technologies, the AAA-ICDR is reimagining and expanding its educational resources with the goal of growing the community of users of dispute resolution services. In February, the AAA-ICDR will launch an AI Case Filing Assistant Chatbot, designed to streamline the filing process for users. The AAAi Chat Book, the AI Case Filing Assistant Chatbot, and other new free services are aligned with the AAA's mission to provide innovative solutions that prevent, mitigate and resolve disputes fairly and efficiently.

Visit AAAi Chat Book Case Preparation and Presentation to learn how to prepare to resolve disputes efficiently and confidently.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit .

About ODR.com and (Resourceful Internet Solutions) , an AAA company, is the global leader in online dispute resolution and offers a proven, secure and scalable ODR platform that is used by hundreds of organizations around the world, including courts, universities, businesses and government agencies. Since its establishment in 1996, has been the leading mediation website, offering an extensive repository of dispute resolution resources, online courses and a widely utilized directory of global mediators.

About EdTek

EdTek was founded by Steve Emanuel and a team of developers with strong backgrounds in educational technology. Steve is best known as the author of“Emanuel Law Outlines” and other series of study aids, which have helped generations of law students succeed in their courses and on the bar exam. EdTek combines large language models with its unique processes to ensure accurate results based solely on a publisher's trusted content. EdTek collaborates with publishers and higher education institutions to provide customized generative AI content solutions by which users can query large collections of published content in plain English and receive synthesized plain English answers based solely on that content. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Lauren Nick American Arbitration Association 212 401 4808 ...