Mahakumbh 2025 Vs Coldplay: These Indian States Prefer British Rock Band To Prayagraj Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A social post comparing the popularity of Mahakumbh 2025 and Coldplay in Indian states has gone viral. The infographic, based on a recent Trends analysis, has gained nearly 7 lakh views on (now X). The post was shared by India in by Ashris.

The data, compiled over the last 90 days (November 2024 - January 2025), shows that Mahakumbh has dominated searches across most Indian states. Coldplay, on the other hand, has found a loyal fanbase in select regions.

Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has attracted massive attention. Bihar tops the list of states that prefer Mahakumbh 2025 while Uttar Pradesh , Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh showed a strong preference as well.

Other states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan also leaned heavily towards Mahakumbh.

While Mahakumbh led the trend across most of India, Coldplay saw higher searches in a few northeastern and southern states. Mizoram leads the list of states that prefer Coldplay. Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland showed a clear preference for the British rock band. In the south, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also had higher Coldplay-related searches.

Despite being a major cultural and music hub, Maharashtra did not strongly favour either Mahakumbh or Coldplay. Similarly, Karnataka and Gujarat had mixed results. Delhi and West Bengal leaned towards Mahakumbh but not as overwhelmingly as other northern states.

As Mahakumbh 2025 is already underway, the search trends reflect its massive cultural significance. However, Coldplay's presence in niche regions highlights India's diverse interests in spirituality and global music.