UAE: Saw A Good Deal Online? Beware Of Car Buying Scams, Abu Dhabi Police Warn

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Heavily discounted sale advertisements on social can be tempting, but these attractive deals often mask fraudulent schemes .

Abu Dhabi on Monday warned the public about potential fraud in car buying and selling transactions, especially those taking place through social media platforms. Authorities are urging individuals to ensure that they have received full payment or a legitimate financial receipt before completing any car deals.

Reports indicate that fraudulent transactions are on the rise . Scammers provide fake financial receipts, allowing for immediate possession of the goods but postponing the actual payments. These fraudulent schemes are often presented with tempting offers at unusually low prices, luring victims into making hasty decisions.

Authorities emphasised the importance of verifying the legitimacy of sellers and ensuring that all financial transactions go through authorised channels to avoid falling victim to scams. The police advised individuals to be cautious and to avoid rushing into purchases, particularly when deals seem too good to be true.

Abu Dhabi police also called on owners of warehouses, construction sites, and individual properties to prioritise security measures to protect their assets. In an official appeal, owners are advised to hire security personnel and deploy modern surveillance technologies, such as up-to-date security cameras, to ensure the safety of their properties.

The force emphasised the crucial role of the community in preventing crime and enhancing public safety. They highlighted that residents are vital partners in the successful implementation of its strategy and vision to make Abu Dhabi a global leader in maintaining safety and security.

The UAE Capital has been ranked first on the world's safest cities list in 2025, the ninth consecutive year it has topped the list since 2017, according to online database Numbeo. Topping the list of 382 global cities in the 2025 standings, Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo's title of the world's safest city for almost a decade.

The ranking reflects the emirate's efforts to develop pioneering security plans, strategies and initiatives, and enhance quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.