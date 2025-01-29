‘Nice To Tick That Off': Smith After 10,000 Test Runs Milestone

(MENAFN- IANS) Galle, Jan 29 (IANS) After becoming only the fourth Australian to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test on day one of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka, Steve Smith felt“nice to tick that off” with a flick wide of mid-on off Prabath Jayasuriya.

Smith joined legends Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh in this elite club, achieving the milestone in just 205 innings – the fifth-fastest in Test history.

“Nice to tick that off,” Smith told official broadcaster Seven at the stroke of lunch.

Allan Border, one of the players Smith now shares this milestone with, praised his determination and unique style.“He's not the bloke where you say to your son 'here's a technique you've got to follow,' but it's worked for him, and that's a good sign that you know your game. He's done it so well. There's prettier players, but not many who've got that record,” Border was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying.

Border went on to compare Smith to the greats of the game, saying,“I'm a huge fan of (Sachin) Tendulkar and (Brian) Lara – they were phenomenally good cricketers, but Steve is definitely up with that lot, for sure.”

The stand-in skipper became the fourth Australian man to reach a rare milestone of 10000 Test runs and the overall 15th man to achieve the feat.

Smith has compiled his runs at an average of over 55, with Kumar Sangakkara the only batter beyond the 10,000 figure with a better return (57.40). Among active players, only Joe Root's tally of 12,972 Test runs is higher than Smith's.

Having missed his fairytale moment in front of his home crowd at the SCG against India when he was dismissed with his career tally on 9,999 runs, Smith scored his 10,000th run on the first ball he faced on Wednesday.

The right-hander came to bat at 137/2 in the opening session and hit a single to mid-on off Prabath Jayasuriya, earning applause from the crowd, before sharing a hug with his batting partner, Usman Khawaja.