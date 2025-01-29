KFSH&RC is ranked among the top 15 hospitals globally according to healthcare professionals

(MENAFN- Brand Finance) LONDON, 30th January 2024 – Healthcare professionals perceive King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSH&RC) to be the leading academic medical centre in the Middle East and North Africa, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world's leading brand evaluation consultancy. KFSH&RC has risen five places in the ranking of the world’s top 250 hospitals to 15th globally. The research showed that a large proportion of healthcare professionals recall discussing KFSH&RC, which also received high scores for research recommendations. This strong reputation is likely driven by its pioneering leadership in robotic surgery innovations.

Andrew Campbell, Valuation Director, Brand Finance Middle East commented:

"The Middle East is rapidly establishing itself as a global healthcare hub, attracting both medical professionals and international patients through thriving medical tourism. Significant investments by regional governments have led to the rise of world-class academic medical centres, many now recognised among the top 250 hospitals globally. With continued focus on innovation, infrastructure, and talent development, these institutions are poised to further enhance their global presence and build productive relationships locally and outside the region."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the only UAE-based hospital in the top 100 of the ranking, placed 22nd, with strong regional familiarity and the highest international familiarity among MENA hospitals – benefitting from association with its US counterpart which ranks at 8th globally.

Hospitals from Qatar and Morocco showed impressive gains in the 2025 ranking, with three Moroccan hospitals entering the top 100, led by Mohammed VI University Hospital Center at 28th. Qatar also featured four hospitals, with Hamad General Hospital leading at 44th.

For the first time the study also highlights what makes a hospital attractive for employment and what drives healthcare professionals to recommend a hospital for patient care, research, or education.

When considering employment at hospitals:

• For employment in clinical work: healthcare professionals prioritise ‘a well-run organisation’.

• For research roles: the focus shifts to hospitals with ‘a leading medical program’.

• For education and training: ‘integrated between teaching, research, and patient care’ is most important.

When recommending hospitals:

• For patient care and for medical training: professionals recommend ‘organisations that medical professionals are proud to have trained or worked at’

• For medical research collaboration: a hospitals’ ability to ‘attract top medical students’ is the key factor.

Note to Editors

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 6,000 of the world’s biggest brands to the test, and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 250 strongest Academic Medical Centre brands are included in the Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals 2025.

The Brand Strength Index (BSI) is a scorecard of metrics that underpin a brand's strength and are specific to each industry and designed to measure how a brand or reputation influences key stakeholders behaviours.

The full ranking, additional insights, charts, and more information about the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals 2025 ranking.





