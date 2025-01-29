WFP REACHES HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE IN GAZA IN FIRST WEEK OF THE CEASEFIRE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) GAZA/CAIRO – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) reached more than 330,000 people in Gaza with food assistance in the first week of the ceasefire, providing food parcels, hot meals and cash assistance to war-weary families.

'The first week has brought hope, but it is still early days. We must keep up this momentum,' said Antoine Renard, WFP Country Director in Palestine. 'And with so many people on the move now, keen to reach their homes and reunite with their families in the north, we need to make sure they have food wherever they are. WFP's priority is to ensure assistance follows the people.'

Here are the latest updates on WFP operations in Gaza:



WFP has brought 10,130 metric tons of food into Gaza since the ceasefire. Food entered Gaza through all available corridors from Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

For the first time in months, families in Gaza are now receiving significantly more rations – two food parcels and a 25-kg bag of wheat flour.

In total, WFP reached more 330,000 people in the first week of the ceasefire with food parcels and hot meals.

WFP has also distributed nutrition products to 46,000 people, including children under 5 and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

If the ceasefire holds, WFP aims to reach one million people each month for the next three months. WFP has enough food pre-positioned along the borders and on its way to Gaza to feed over a million people with full rations for three months.

A cash assistance programme started on Monday, with 7,000 people reached on day one, and more than 32,000 as of today. This money will enable families to meet their basic needs – not only food – as they seek to relocate and rebuild. The aim is to reach 30,000 families (150,000 people) in one month.

Thanks to the influx of fresh supplies entering the Strip, WFP has also been able to get bakeries up and running in the south – eight old and 5 new ones – and prepare hot meals and deliver ready-to-eat meals to families in shelters. The humanitarian situation in the West Bank is also critical. WFP is ready to provide voucher assistance to approximately 3,750 people in Jenin camp, allowing them to obtain food at a local retailer or receive food parcels. Additionally, cash assistance will be provided to 12,750 displaced households affected by military operations.