Washington: Plane Collides Mid-Air With Helicopter Near Airport, Rescue Ops On

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A tragic mid-air collision occurred over the Potomac River near Washington, US, involving American Flight 5342, and a Black Hawk helicopter.

The passenger plane was carrying 60 and crew, according to some reports.

The Administration (FAA) reported that the aircraft collided around 9 p.m. on Wednesday as the passenger jet was approaching Runway 33 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation," the FAA said in a statement.

The flight had originated from Wichita, Kansas.

Emergency response teams, including the Metropolitan Police Department and the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, swiftly initiated search and rescue operations in the Potomac River. Rescue boats were deployed to the crash site to assist potential survivors.

As a precaution, all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were temporarily suspended to facilitate the emergency response. The FAA has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision.

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," Reagan Airport posted on X.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran expressed concern upon learning that the passenger plane was arriving from Kansas.

"Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA. I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved," he said in a post on X.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to perform their duties effectively.

This incident has prompted a significant response from multiple agencies as they work collaboratively to manage the situation and provide assistance.

Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.