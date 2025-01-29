Rain And Snow Expected In KP, GB, Kashmir, And Pothohar Region
ISLAMABAD- The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts rain and snowfall in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar region today.
The latest weather report shows temperatures have dropped significantly across the country. In the past 24 hours, Hunza recorded a low of -6°C, while Skardu remained the coldest at -10°C.
Other recorded temperatures include Quetta at -3°C, Islamabad at 1°C, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad at 3°C, Multan, Sukkur, and Dera Ismail Khan at 6°C, Lahore and Nawabshah at 7°C, and Karachi at 12°C.
The PMD has advised residents in affected areas to prepare for potential disruptions due to rain and snowfall, particularly in mountainous regions.
