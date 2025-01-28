10 Years Of Innovation: Biosolutions Conference, Feb. 18-20 In Fresno, Advancing Biologicals For Specialty Ag

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILLOUGHBY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The BioSolutions & will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Fresno Center in Fresno, Calif. next month on Feb. 18-20. BioSolutions Conference & Expo will be celebrating its 10th year as the premier event for advancing biological solutions and the tools to support them in floriculture and specialty crop production. There is still time to register for the conference which has played an instrumental role in the rapid adoption of biologicals and their critical role in sustainable and profitable farming.

This year's event will feature a lineup of renowned speakers , engaging tours, hands-on workshops, invaluable networking opportunities, and an expo hall showcasing cutting-edge technologies to enhance crop protection, plant health, and farm sustainability.

“For ten years, the BioSolutions Conference & Expo has championed biological innovation and education,” said Amy Reddington, Show Director, Meister Media.“This milestone event recognizes the growers, researchers, and innovators shaping the future of agriculture through cutting-edge, sustainable solutions.”

The event will provide attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve greater success on the farm through the utilization of biological products and the technologies that support them. Certis Biologicals, the event's long-term Title Sponsor, will introduce the keynote and present about Maximizing Crop Immunity: Best Practices for Activating Systemic Acquired Resistance.

This year's program showcases:

.30+ industry-leading speakers offering real-world perspectives including growers of specialty crops such as fruit and nut, greenhouse and vegetable, producers of floriculture and transplant vegetable crops, crop consultants, and agronomists looking to integrate biological tools into their recommendations, and research professionals from leading institutions seeking collaboration opportunities.

.Exclusive tours of cutting-edge agricultural operations.

.In-depth workshops providing actionable strategies for success.



Additionally, the following three locations will be visited during the pre-event tour:

1. KARE Center – Innovations in Agricultural Research

Attend a demonstration and discussion on KARE's sterile insect release program for controlling navel orangeworm, a groundbreaking approach to integrated pest management.

2. Wylie Farms – Regenerative Pistachio and Citrus Ranch

Explore practices like biological product application, automated irrigation, and in-house fertilizer brewing, all designed to enhance soil health and climate resilience.

3. DORVAL Vineyards – Sustainable Viticulture in California

Learn about innovative techniques for maintaining vine health and soil sustainability.

BioSolutions Conference & Expo will feature these Deep-Dive Workshops:

From Setup to Results: How to Run Trustworthy Trials for Better Crop Management

Learn how to design and execute trials for field and greenhouse operations, ensuring reliable, actionable results.

Presented by Jason Peace, Farm Manager, Home Nursery (Missouri); Vishal Shinde, Ph.D., CEO, Growers Research and Innovation Network (GRIN)

Regenerative Farming Made Practical: Preparing Your Operation for Long-Term Resilience

Dive into the principles of regenerative agriculture and learn how to build healthy soils, improve biodiversity, and enhance farm resilience.

Presented by: Dr. Lauren Jones, Senior Research Associate, Noble Research Institute; Chuck Schembre, Regenerative Farming and Soil Health Consultant, Understanding AG and The Soil Health Academy; Troy Swift, Owner, Swift River Pecans

The BioSolutions Conference & Expo attracts a highly influential audience, with over 70% of attendees holding direct purchasing power, emphasizing the event's critical role in driving industry decisions. Attendees include:

.Producers of fruits, nuts field and greenhouse-grown vegetables, and floriculture crops.

.Crop consultants and agronomists integrating biological tools into their recommendations and educating growers on proper use and benefits

.Extension agents working with producers to help educate, inform, and support their profitability

.Researchers from leading institutions seeking collaboration opportunities.

.Ag tech innovators developing cutting-edge tools to support sustainable farming.

Celebrating a decade of progress, this year's conference aims to be the most dynamic yet equipping attendees with a strong understanding of today's biological products, what biosolutions are to come, and the tools to successfully implement them and advance their operations.

