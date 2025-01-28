AV-Comparatives Releases 2024 Summary Report: Celebrating Excellence In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ESET named as Consumer Product of the Year, Avast, AVG, Bitdefender and Kaspersky win Top-Rated Awards

- Andreas Clementi, ceo and founder, AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives , the independent antivirus testing lab, is pleased to announce the publication of its annual Summary Report for 2024. This comprehensive report evaluates 16 leading consumer security products for Windows, assessing their performance across multiple rigorous tests conducted throughout the year.Access the full report here: Summary Report 2024Tested ProductsThe 2024 evaluation encompassed the following security solutions:- Avast Free Antivirus- AVG Internet Security- Avira Free Antivirus- Bitdefender Total Security- ESET HOME Security Essential- F-Secure Internet Security- G DATA Total Security- Kaspersky Standard- McAfee Total Protection- Microsoft Defender- Norton Antivirus Plus- Panda Free Antivirus- Quick Heal Internet Security- Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus- TotalAV Antivirus Pro- Trend Micro Internet SecurityKey HighlightsIn 2024, AV-Comparatives conducted a series of comprehensive tests to assess each product's ability to:- Protect against real-world internet threats.- Detect recent malicious programs.- Defend against advanced targeted attacks.- Operate efficiently without compromising system performance.Outstanding PerformancesWhile all evaluated products met acceptable standards, several distinguished themselves with exceptional performance:- ESET HOME Security Essential: Awarded Product of the Year 2024, ESET achieved the highest "Advanced+" rating in all seven tests, underscoring its superior protection capabilities.- Avast Free Antivirus: Recognized as a Top-Rated Product, Avast earned "Advanced+" in six out of seven tests and "Advanced" in one, securing the Gold Award in the Real-World Protection Test.- AVG Internet Security: Also a Top-Rated Product, AVG mirrored Avast's achievements with "Advanced+" in six tests and "Advanced" in one, sharing the Gold Award in the Real-World Protection Test.- Bitdefender Total Security: As a Top-Rated Product, Bitdefender garnered "Advanced+" in six tests and "Advanced" in one, earning the Gold Award in the Malware Protection Test.- Kaspersky Standard: Honored as a Top-Rated Product, Kaspersky achieved "Advanced+" in six tests and "Advanced" in one, receiving the Gold Award in the False-Positives Test.Additional RecognitionsThe following products also demonstrated very commendable performance:- Avira Free Antivirus: Secured the Gold Award in the Real-World Protection Test, highlighting its robust defense against internet-borne threats.- McAfee Total Protection: Earned the Gold Award in the Performance Test, reflecting minimal impact on system performance.- G DATA Total Security: Received the Silver Award in the Malware Protection Test, showcasing effective malware detection capabilities.Areas for ImprovementWhile the majority of products excelled, Trend Micro Internet Security and Quick Heal Internet Security exhibited areas needing enhancement to align with industry leaders. AV-Comparatives encourages these vendors to analyse the detailed findings to bolster their products' effectiveness in future evaluations.Comprehensive User-Interface ReviewThe Summary Report also includes an in-depth user-interface review of all tested products, providing insights into usability aspects such as installation processes, security alerts, scan options, quarantine management, and access controls.Commitment to Transparency and ExcellenceAV-Comparatives remains dedicated to delivering transparent, comprehensive, and scientifically rigorous cybersecurity assessments. By providing unbiased evaluations, we aim to empower consumers and businesses to make informed decisions about their digital security solutions.For a detailed analysis and the full 2024 Summary Report, please visit: Summary Report 2024

