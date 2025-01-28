Solana Based Meme Coin Launchpad Solana.Pattie.Meme Goes Live

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, UK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattie.Meme the BSC based meme Launchpad is pleased to announce the Solana Based Launchpad was added and it goes live today at 1:00 pm UTC. The highly anticipated meme coin website is set to democratise the way people can launch, use, engage with and trade meme coins, leveraging off the speed and robustness of Solana, the fastest and most secure blockchain currently in existence.

Meme coins have become increasingly popular for users to design their own pieces of digital scarcity, allowing users to own and trade their tokens just as you would with physical assets such as sticker trading cards.

has been built to be the ultimate destination for meme coin creators and enthusiasts, with security at the heart of the platform. Not only is it seamless for anyone to launch their own digital asset, but user tokens are also protected with the aim of creating longer-term value. is underpinned by the PATTIE cryptocurrency and has been built specifically to eliminate the risk of developers launching tokens that are subject to "rug pulls". This is achieved by ensuring newly launched token liquidity is locked and burned and automatically deployed onto Raydium once a market capitalisation of $100k , $17k of liquidity is then deposited in Raydium and burned. In the near future Pattieswap will launch soon their own Solana Based Swap.

Revenue generated from fees will be used to buy back and burn the native PATTIE token, making it a deflationary asset that is designed to further enhance the value of the ecosystem.

About Solana

is at the forefront of meme coin generation allowing users to launch their very own token for as little as $1.25 (0.0055 SOL) Whether it is a meme coin based on a frog, mouse or anything else, facilitates the creation of assets with user protection in mind. brings security to people who want to partake in the rapidly growing digital economy.

