Chestertons Global Taps AI Power Through Partnership With UAE-Founded Coralytics For Real Estate Innovation

Coralytics partners with Chestertons Global to leverage its 80 AI capabilities for enhanced operations.

The collaboration aims to enhance listing quality, operational efficiency, and client service across 21 countries.

Coralytics' advanced AI will support Chestertons Global agencies with innovative tools to streamline processes and boost presence.

Dubai, UAE – January, 2025 – Coralytics, a real estate AI marketing platform born in the UAE and serving customers globally, has announced its partnership with Chestertons Global, a prestigious network of global real estate agencies with offices in 21 countries. This collaboration marks a significant step in both brands' ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate industry, both regionally and internationally.

Combining Chestertons Global's experience as a global real estate leader with Coralytics' expertise in AI marketing, the powerful alliance will set new standards in property technology (PropTech) on a global scale. The partnership focuses on optimizing operational efficiency, improving the quality of property listings, and driving business growth. By adopting Coralytics' AI platform, the Chestertons Global network will be able to streamline their processes, allowing agents to reduce administrative tasks and dedicate more time to client engagement and securing new listings.

The collaboration will accelerate the listing processes, facilitating faster market entry for properties. Additionally, innovative tools like virtual staging, AI-powered 3D floor plans, and tailored social media content will enhance support for buyers and tenants. This comprehensive approach will lead to higher quality listings, attract better leads, and improve conversion rates, ultimately benefiting clients and the business.





Commenting on the collaboration Fouad Bekkar, CEO of Coralytics stated,“Our collaboration with Chestertons Global is a significant step in supporting their operations and unlocking potential partnerships with other agencies in these regions. By facilitating seamless integration with local real estate portals and CRM systems, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery. This partnership also aligns with our goal to boost Coralytics' brand visibility and recognition as a leading provider of AI-driven solutions in the global real estate industry.”

“It is a top priority at Chestertons Global to continually elevate the quality of our property listings to boost conversion rates and better serve our clients with industry's latest tools. By partnering with Coralytics, it will enhance efficiency as we offer streamlined services to our agencies,” said Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director at Chestertons Global.

“This collaboration enables us to maximize our marketing investments and reinforce our brand as a tech-driven, innovative real estate network,” said Parikshat Chawla, Chestertons Global Head of Operations.

Coralytics is the ultimate marketing platform powered by AI, empowering real estate professionals and platforms globally to elevate how properties are marketed, to close more deals, optimise operations and boost brand value. This partnership underscores a growing trend in the property industry to adopt AI tools for greater efficiency and market adaptability. Through the collaboration, it aims to enhance property marketing strategies and streamline operations by integrating advanced artificial intelligence solutions tailored to the real estate sector.

About Coralytics:

Coralytics is an AI-powered marketing platform built exclusively for the real estate industry. With over 80 advanced AI capabilities, the platform empowers real estate professionals to streamline operations, enhance property listings, and attract more buyers, tenants, and sellers. Coralytics combines cutting-edge technology with practical solutions, enabling agents to achieve better marketing ROI and deliver a superior customer experience.

About Chestertons Global:

Chestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805. Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe. The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 10 countries. With a rich history of more than 200 years and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business offers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory.

About Fouad Bekkar:

Fouad Bekkar is a seasoned entrepreneur and innovator with a background in AI and real estate technology. Formerly the Vice President of Data and AI at Property Finder, Fouad has a track record of driving industry-leading innovations and strategic collaborations. A successfully exited founder, Fouad continues to push boundaries with his latest venture, Coralytics, which embodies his dedication to revolutionizing the real estate industry through the transformative power of AI..