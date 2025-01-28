Azizi Developments Wins 'Top Contributing Developer Award' At Dubai Land Department's Partners Forum

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, was honored with the prestigious 'Top Contributing Developer' award at Dubai Land Department's Partners Forum. Presented by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, the award recognizes the company's efforts in shaping Dubai's landscape.

The forum, held at the Grand Hyatt, Baniyas Hall on January 28, brought together key stakeholders to celebrate achievements and foster collaboration in shaping the future of Dubai's property sector.

Commenting on the accolade, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“We are honored to have received the prestigious Top Contributing Developer Award from the Dubai Land Department – an accolade that reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in catalyzing Dubai's growth as a global real estate hub. This recognition motivates all of us at Azizi Developments to continue redefining excellence in the city's ever-evolving real estate market.”





Azizi has concluded 2024 on a high note with a record-breaking project delivery and sales performance. Azizi has completed thousands of units across 19 projects, as was planned and announced in 2023, with 6,979 units to now be completed across 25 projects in 2025. Moreover, the developer has recorded the sale of 10,229 units, representing a 15.8% increase compared to 2023, with a total sales value exceeding AED 10bn. This remarkable achievement underscores Azizi's commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality homes and contributing to the satiation of the rising demand for upscale properties in the emirate.

In the past 12 months, across all of its Dubai projects, Azizi has developed a total of over 8.4 million square feet of built-up area across more than 316 floors, with over 387,329 cubic meters of concrete having been poured and more than 43.6 million manhours having been put in. Azizi has celebrated major construction milestones and new launches across its diverse portfolio in 2024, including the launch and groundbreaking of the iconic Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest tower, and the swift progress at Azizi Venice, its Venetian-inspired waterfront community in Dubai South. The year also saw substantial advancements in the fourth phase of Riviera, its highly sought-after and nearly sold out French Mediterranean-inspired water lagoon community in MBR City, Creek Views III in Dubai Healthcare City, Vista in Dubai Studio City, and Amber in Al Furjan, among many others.

The developer has also strengthened its market leadership by establishing strategic partnerships and receiving prestigious industry accolades, including the renowned 'Best Community Developer' award. Azizi has also built on its philanthropic efforts, donating AED 600m to the Mother's Endowment Campaign, sponsoring the Rashid Center for the Determined Ones for the sixth consecutive year, and supporting the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025. The company has also continued serving as a pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for the seventh year in a row, among other impactful CSR activities.

One of its latest community projects, Azizi Venice, will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure. The project is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.

A major attraction is the Cultural District in Dubai South, reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities. At its core is a 2,500-seat opera house showcasing an innovative, futuristic structure by Zaha Hadid Architects with advanced acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances. Further enriching the district's offerings is a spacious exhibition hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Intended to present a range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area is ideal for everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy, which will play a vital role in refining the skills of the next generation of artists ready to leave their mark on the UAE's exciting cultural scene.

This opulent development will also integrate a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-story buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a broad selection of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai's map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the center of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built to ensure convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighborhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

