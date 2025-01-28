FRC's Tony Perkins Signs Letter Calling On Super Bowl Organizers To Observe Community Decency Standards In The Halftime Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, a former Louisiana state representative, signed on to a letter calling on the organizers of Super Bowl LIX to respect Louisiana's community values and adhere to state laws meant to protect minors from vulgar or objectionable materials and performances. The letter was sent ahead of Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on February 9. Louisiana State Senator Valarie Hodges spearheaded the letter.

Perkins commented on the letter:

"Hopefully, this year's Super Bowl halftime show will not be out of bounds for the hundreds of thousands of families that will be watching. But it is not only about protecting children, important as that is, but also upholding community standards. The Super Bowl organizers need to abide by the community standards that the citizens of Louisiana have adopted," Perkins said.

The letter reads in part:

"While certainly a large amount of support exists among many Louisianians who are excited about the Super Bowl coming back to New Orleans, many are also hardworking taxpayers with children who have serious concerns about the fact that past Super Bowl halftime performances have been less than family-friendly...who can forget the infamous 2004 halftime show with Janet Jackson disrobing? Jackson's exposed bare breast was excused by one of her fellow performers as a 'wardrobe malfunction' but it initially generated a fine against CBS from the FCC for more than $500,000.

"Had that 2004 performance taken place in Louisiana and been proven to be intentional, it would have violated Louisiana's obscenity law (R.S. 14:106) which prohibits such public exposure."

