Milvet Startups Announces Annual Military Veteran Startup Conference Feb. 5-6 In San Francisco

The focuses on educating, inspiring, empowering, networking, and dealmaking. The conference will cover a range of topics such as defense tech, dual use startups, fintech, tech, artificial intelligence, and space tech with an investor pitch session.

The PenFed Foundation is hosting a pitch competition exclusive to PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program participants from its 2024 cohorts. The winner will receive $50,000, with $30,000 going to second and $15,000 for third! Each year veteran-owned founders selected for the program, come together to participate in networking events, roundtables and mentorship opportunities. The program provides seminars with prominent business leaders cover topics ranging from business development, marketing and branding, sales, communications, strategic planning, pitching investors, scaling and exiting.

The accelerator program is free of charge to military founders and the PenFed Foundation does not take equity in the businesses. Veteran and military-spouse owned and led companies who are interested in future cohorts, are encouraged to apply here .

"MVS2025 is excited to partner with The PenFed Foundation to add an exclusive pitch competition for military veteran founders. From thought-provoking panels to impactful pitch sessions, MVS2025 is set to showcase the innovation, leadership, and camaraderie that defines our community," said Context Ventures Partner Tim Hsia. "Join us for unparalleled networking and insights at MVS25."

Exclusive workshops designed to enhance entrepreneurial skills and investment strategies.

Networking opportunities with top-tier investors actively seeking to support veteran-led businesses. Insightful panel discussions featuring industry leaders sharing their experiences and success stories.

About Context Ventures

Context Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on preseed investing.. The firm focuses on developing, mentoring, and investing in military veteran led startups.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

