Hundreds To Volunteer During Third Annual Boca West Country Club Hope Week

- Matthew Linderman, CCM President, COO & GM of Boca West Country ClubBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of volunteers from Boca West Country Club will participate in the Third Annual Hope Week, January 27-February 2, held by Boca West Cares. A number of local charities will be recipients of Boca West member's time, including Boca West Chapter of The Pap Corps, Gilda Mallin Boca West Chapter of Hadassah, Fuller Center, Habitat for Humanity-Greater Palm Beach County, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Place of Hope-The Leighan & David Rinker Campus, Boca Helping Hands, Tri-County Animal Rescue, Boca West Children's Foundation and the Lynn Cancer Institute - Boca Raton Regional Hospital.More than 300 members are expected to volunteer and donate over 10,000 hours.“Boca West is dedicated to serving our local community and Hope Week gives our club members the opportunity to learn about a number of non-profits while making a difference,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club.“Club members often ask how they can serve the local community and are so grateful for the opportunity to participate in Hope Week.”Here's what Boca West Country Club members will be doing for each non-profit:January 27, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.--Gilda Mallin Boca West Chapter of Hadassah, Fazio Room, Boca West Country Club Golf & Activities CenterVolunteers will make items for Fuller Center and Place of Hope (The Leighan and David Rinker Campus), as well as Gandel Rehabilitation Center and Hadassah Hospital in Israel.January 27, 1-4 p.m.-Boca West Children's Foundation, Fazio Room, Boca West Country Club Golf & Activities CenterVolunteers will sort, label and pack backpacks with school supplies.January 28, 3-5 p.m.-Fuller Center, 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton (East Campus)Volunteers will create inspirational bracelets with the Center's afterschool students. The bracelets, filled with well wishes, will be given to patients at Lynn Cancer Institute.January 29, 11:15 a.m.- 1 p.m.-Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Blue Lake Elementary School, 799 Banyan Trail, Boca RatonVolunteers will read one on one or with a small group of elementary students and participate in activities with the kids. The kids will get to keep a copy of the book and take home the activity.January 30, 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.--Habitat for Humanity Home Build-Greater Palm Beach County, South BayMembers will work alongside Habitat families on a siding project.January 30-Place of Hope, The Leighhan & David Rinker Campus, 21441 Boca Rio Road, Boca RatonVolunteers will sort and organize clothing, children's items, diapers and more to be distributed to the children as well as clean out the non-perishable food pantry.January 31-Boca Helping Hands, 1500 N.W. 1st Court, Boca Raton, 1-3 p.m.Volunteers will pack non-perishable items in pantry bags and boxes, as well as stock and sort food.February 1-Boca West Chapter of The Pap Corps, 9 a.m. - noonPalmer Room, Golf & Activities Center, Boca West Country ClubVolunteers will make decorative centerpieces for an upcoming card party.February 1-Habitat for Humanity Home ReStore-Greater Palm Beach County, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Volunteers will sort donations.February 1-Tri-County Animal Rescue, 9 a.m. – noon, 21287 Boca Rio Road, Boca RatonVolunteers will participate in an orientation class, then walk, sit with, hold and read to dogs.February 2. 8 a.m. – 1p.m.--Lynn Cancer Institute, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, (Cancer Legacy Day), 701 N.W. 13th Street, Boca RatonVolunteers will put together a box breakfast to be served following the Run for the Ribbons, assist cancer patients and their families with tile painting for the Cancer Legacy Day Tile Painting Celebration, which celebrates cancer patients, and give out wellness bracelets made by Fuller Center kids.“Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the charities to develop Hope Week 2025. Each charity has identified unique member engagement opportunities to enable our members who often ask how they can get involved, to learn about the charity and volunteer,” Danny Schulman, Hope Week Chairman said.Hope Week Steering Committee members include Matthew Linderman, CCM President, COO & General Manager of Boca West Country Club, Danny Schulman, Steering Committee Chairman and Board of Governors, Jeanine Banks, Chairman of the Board, Steve Roth, Steering Committee Vice Chair and Board of Governors. Staff participants include Christina Guilianti, Director of Activities, and Kathy Kohlhepp, Director of Communications and Marketing.About Boca West Country ClubLocated in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award.For more information, visit bocawestcc. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.# # #

