Dubai Encourages Youth As Young As 10 To Start Businesses, Learn Tech Skills

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Ten new initiatives were unveiled on Tuesday during Dubai Youth Forum 2025 to empower Emirati youth to participate in workshops focusing on various topics.

The programmes, introduced by 10 different entities, aim to equip young Emiratis with essential skills and opportunities to thrive in various fields.

Among them was one that aims at providing young entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully launch and manage their businesses. Another one aims at encouraging youth aged between 11 and 18 years old to participate in workshops focusing on space missions and exploration.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Youth Council of the Culture Authority has introduced an initiative called "The Youth Podcast (Voice of Youth)" which provides a platform for youth to discuss their issues and aspirations.

The programme aims to create a sustainable impact aligned with government trends through strategic partnerships. It targets creatives, artists, and the general public interested in youth issues.

With support from the Civil Defence, Dubai Police, and educational institutions, the 'Future Readiness Youth' initiative aims to prepare 1,000 young men and women annually to promote a culture of safety and community security.

This programme focuses on integrated training that emphasises innovation and social responsibility over a 12-month period.

The 'Du Seed: Empowering Youth' initiative will offer training in various skill areas, including photography and video production, involving participants aged 10 to 18.

This initiative will engage children in covering Du's events, enhancing their practical skills, and providing real job market opportunities over six months.

The 'Your Digital Accelerator' programme introduced by the Dubai Digital Authority targets Emirati youth aged 18 to 35, focusing on equipping them with the technical and strategic skills needed for the technology sector. The expected duration for this program is eight weeks.

The 'Human Potential Project' seeks to redefine individual and institutional development methods by empowering individuals to tailor their educational and career paths according to their passions and goals. This initiative will run from 2023 to 2030.

Managed by the Youth Council of the Community Development Authority, the 'Stay Aware' initiative aims to raise awareness among youth about sensitive societal issues, especially those contrary to public morals last for four to five months.

Additionally, the 'Our Youth are Partners in Entrepreneurship' initiative will support young entrepreneurs during Ramadan by providing cost-reduction opportunities and vital locations for public interactions, aiding the growth of small businesses.

Lastly, the 'Dubai Champions' initiative aims to train volunteers from local neighbourhoods to respond effectively during emergencies.

This initiative seeks to empower volunteers and enhance their readiness for emergency situations through continuous training throughout the year.