UAE Weather Tomorrow: Fair To Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Temperatures To Rise
Date
1/28/2025 2:35:51 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Wednesday, January 29, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
While the country has been experiencing chilly winter temperatures recently, mercury are expected to gradually increase on Wednesday.
This increase in temperature will result in humid conditions by Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country. These winds will have a speed of 10-25kmph and may reach up to 40kmph, resulting in dusty conditions.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
