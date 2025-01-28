Flawless Medspa & Wellness Joins Alpha Aesthetics Partners' Network Of Leading Practices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Heather Badal has built Flawless on the foundation of creating an environment of belonging and empowerment. Since its inception, Flawless has been committed to delivering natural, confidence-boosting results through cutting-edge treatments like injectables, laser therapies, and body contouring. Together, Heather and John have fostered a practice that prioritizes patient care, expertise, and community, making Flawless a perfect fit for Alpha Aesthetics Partners.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, shared his enthusiasm: "Heather and John Badal have created something truly special with Flawless. Their passion, dedication to their patients, and innovative vision set a high bar for excellence in our industry. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Alpha family and are fully committed to supporting their dream of taking Flawless to the next level. This partnership is about growth, innovation, and making an even greater impact together."

Heather Badal expressed her excitement about joining Alpha, saying: "Partnering with Alpha is more than a milestone-it's a dream come true. From the very beginning, Flawless has been about helping people feel their best while building a community of belonging. With Alpha's support, we're ready to enhance our business, reach new heights, and continue delivering the best care possible to our patients. This collaboration represents a brighter, bolder future for Flawless, and we're honored to be part of the incredible impact Alpha is making on the medical aesthetics industry."

About Flawless Medspa & Wellness: Flawless Medspa & Wellness, located in Albuquerque, NM, is co-owned by Heather and John Badal and specializes in non-invasive aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty. Offering services such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments, and body contouring, Flawless combines innovative technology with a holistic approach to patient care. Known for its welcoming environment and focus on community, Flawless Medspa is dedicated to helping clients across New Mexico feel confident and empowered.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners: Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics practices in the nation, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 25 locations in 10 states.

About Thurston Group : Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 39-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

Media Contact:

Alpha Aesthetics Partners

partnerwithalpha

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners