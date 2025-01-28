Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs Announce Events To Commemorate Milestone Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, GA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As legendary baritone, Sherrill Milnes, celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month, the Milnes VOICE Programs announced a year of celebrations to commemorate the career of this iconic American baritone.

2025 is a year of milestones for Sherrill Milnes. The Milnes programs will collaborate with the Savannah Festival to present an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Milnes' debut at the Metropolitan Opera at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3 at District Live at Savannah's Plant Riverside District. Milnes will share stories about the debut that launched him into international stardom and his life as the most recorded American opera singer of his time. This will be demonstrated by exciting live performances from Milnes' colleagues and mentees, along with special video presentations.

There will be an official celebration of Milnes' 90th birthday at a fundraising VOICE gala in May. Proceeds will support scholarships for the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs. The gala will feature Milnes VOICE alumni as well as entertaining stories from those who know Milnes the best. Milnes will be feted in New York City at the Harmonie Club on Wednesday May 7.

Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs was founded by opera legend Sherrill Milnes and his wife, soprano Maria Zouves, to help young artists develop careers in the performing arts. VOICExperience and the Savannah VOICE Festival, both founded by Milnes, help thousands of singers through education and workshops and by connecting emerging artists with the best names in opera, musical theatre and song. The 25th anniversary of the Milnes VOICE Programs will be celebrated during August 7-17's Savannah VOICE Festival, themed 'Once Upon a Time'. This season will focus on Rigoletto, one of Milnes' great Verdi roles and the inaugural performance of Michael Ching's Cinderella's Royal Feast. The Savannah VOICE Festival celebrates the classical voice in Savannah with concerts, events and educational outreach .

“This is a very special year for the vocal arts,” said Evelina Erickson, Executive Director of the Milnes VOICE Programs.“We admire and appreciate all that Sherrill Milnes has done over the years not only in his own career but to mentor and support the next generation of artists.”

Sherrill Milnes is a five-time Grammy® nominated, three-time Grammy® winner and 2008 Opera News Award winner, Milnes is internationally recognized as the leading Verdi Baritone of his time. A world-renowned opera star who sang for over four decades, Milnes has conquered all of the great opera capitols of the world, including the Royal Opera, Covent Garden; La Scala, Milan; Berlin's Deutsche Opera; the Paris Opera; Buenos Aires' famed Teatro Colon; the Liceu in Barcelona; the Bavarian State Opera in Munich; the Salzburg Festival; the Hamburg Opera; and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. Milnes is Commendatore of the Italian Republic and a Chevalier of the French Republic and was inducted into the Lincoln Academy, the highest honor the State of Illinois can bestow. He has had the honor of performing for every United States President from Gerald Ford to the end of the 20th Century. Milnes is dedicated to sharing his knowledge and continuing the tradition of great opera through a commitment to working extensively with young singers throughout his career. He has led master classes at the Juilliard and Manhattan Schools in New York, at most major universities throughout the country and at the Mozarteum in Salzburg. More extensive teaching has been done at the Yale University School of Music; Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow; the Northern Royal College of Music in Manchester, England (where he is a fellow); the Israel Vocal Arts Institute in Tel Aviv; Montreal; Puerto Rico; the International Institute of Vocal Arts in Italy; and in his own 25-year training program, VOICExperience. The legendary artist and educator is now Distinguished Professor of Music Emeritus from Northwestern University who teaches and judges vocal competitions around the world. In his ninetieth decade, he continues to be a vital part of his programs, teaching and presenting his many events throughout the year.

The mission of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera and classical voice. The programs are dedicated to the quality, integrity and perpetuation of the vocal arts through life-changing intensives, performances, and community-enriching outreach events across the nation and throughout the year. For more information about these programs, visit or .

