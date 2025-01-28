Chefs And Scientists Join Forces To Bring Fine-Dining Fermentation To Every Kitchen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MFL unveils SHO, a range of 100% natural, fermented, additive-free ingredients, designed to be the new staple for any professional kitchen.

- Yair YosefiPARIS, FRANCE, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Launching in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany SHO has already earned the praise of Europe's top chefs for its unmatched depth and versatility. With two flagship products-Concentrated Dark Stock and Concentrated Light Stock-SHO empowers professional kitchens to create bold, umami-rich dishes effortlessly.Developed using MFL's proprietary Fermentation Technology, SHO delivers the complexity and full-bodied flavors of traditional meat and bone-based stocks-without the meat. Made from real foods, such as grains, legumes, and vegetables, SHO can infuse any cuisine, offering a cleaner and better-tasting alternative.SHO has exceptional natural flavor boosting properties; It elevates both meat and non-meat culinary creations, delivering that braised flavor that traditionally takes hours of cooking with meat” says Chef Guillaume Delage, celebrated for his work with culinary legends, such as Michel Bras, Frédéric Anton and Pierre Gagnaire.SHO redefines culinary experience and convenience:.Exceptional Flavor: Deep, multi-layered, slow-cooked flavor profile. In taste tests, chefs consistently preferred SHO over competitors' products-even those made with animal protein..100% Natural: Made from simple, honest, real food ingredients, unlike market leaders who rely on additives, preservatives, and artificial or“natural” flavoring. Lower sodium, no added sugar..By cooks, for cooks: SHO provides the refined tastes of artisanal, small-batch preparations, delivered at restaurants, chains, or enterprise scale..Versatile, easy to use: SHO works as a 1:1 replacement for traditional stocks across all cuisines.“SHO is more than a stock-it's a revolution,” says Chef Yair Yosefi, MFL Co-Founder and CEO.“We're on a mission to help chefs create honest, home-cooked flavor at scale, without sacrificing taste or quality. SHO delivers what professional kitchens need- uncompromising flavor, transparency, and versatility.”Fermentation is responsible for some of the world's most delicious foods-wine, bread, cheese, chocolate, and more. MFL's groundbreaking Solid-State Fermentation (SSF) technology, developed by a team of chefs and scientists, produces an unparalleled diversity of taste and aroma molecules, giving SHO the bold, complex flavor typically found only in meat-based products.The name SHO, inspired by the French kitchen term“chaud” (hot), reflects the heat of professional cooking and the energy it brings to the kitchen.“Chaud” is a term yelled out by cooks in kitchens to warn colleagues when they pass behind them carrying a hot pot-capturing SHO's vibrant and essential role in the culinary world.About The Mediterranean Food LabThe Mediterranean Food Lab was founded in 2019. Beginning at Brut, an innovative bistro, MFL's founders, seasoned chefs, explored fermentation's capacity to craft extraordinary culinary ingredients from real foods. MFL's chefs have in recent years joined forces with world-class scientists to develop a unique approach to creating bold, meat-like flavors without animal protein.With $17 million in funding, MFL operates a production hub in the Netherlands and a development team in Paris, meeting Europe's growing demand for sustainable, additive-free, plant-based solutions.SHO is available in Netherlands through a partnership with Vanilla VentureLearn more at

