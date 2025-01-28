Astrazeneca Achieves Top Rankings As Best Place To Work Across North Africa And Levant In 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2025 - AstraZeneca, a leading multinational and biotechnology company, has been recognized as the second-best place to work across the Middle East for 2024 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" ranking.



The company achieved remarkable country-specific ranking in the Best Places to Work certification, including being named the Best Place to Work for Women and the Best Place to Work for Millennials in select markets.



AstraZeneca took the top spot in Iraq, Algeria, and Lebanon, while securing second place in Morocco and Tunisia. In Jordan, the company earned the third position. Last year, AstraZeneca ranked second across the Middle East, demonstrating sustained recognition of its workplace culture and reinforcing its position as an employer of choice in the region.



In a statement from Rami Scandar , Near East & Maghreb Country President, he said : "It brings me immense pride and gratitude to witness the remarkable achievements that AZ NEMAG consistently attains. With the recent announcement of our rankings as the best places to work, I am delighted to share that we have secured the 1st and 2nd positions in the Middle East. This outstanding accomplishment is a true testament to your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence."



Heba El Shabrawy , HR Director for AstraZeneca Near East & Maghreb commented on this achievement "Despite the numerous challenges that NEMAG has consistently faced, we continue to be amazed by the incredible talents, commitment, and passion demonstrated by our team members. The achievement of securing the first and second rankings in all our participating markets is a true testament to the remarkable strides we have made over the past year. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for your hard work and perseverance."



AstraZeneca Near East & Maghreb has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, earning the prestigious Best Place to Work certification for several consecutive years. This achievement reflects the company's dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to excel Near East & Maghreb excels by prioritizing well-being, growth, and diversity.



